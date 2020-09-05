…revert pump price to N121, NLC tells FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has asked the Federal Government to revert to the old price of N121 for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol. Rejecting the recent increase in ex-depot price to N151 increase, Congress while describing the move as unjust and insensitive, said it was a crass display of complete apathy to the sufferings of Nigerians already wallowing in the hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. President of the NLC, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, who made this known in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the transfer of government incompetence on Nigerians through hike in the pump price of petrol would not be accepted.

The statement reads in part: “It is disheartening that despite the gale of opposition by labour and Nigerians to the previous hike in the price of petrol, government went ahead to add scorpion to the scourges on the back of Nigerians. This is indeed a whole new level of government insincerity and insensitivity.

“While other countries also going through the blues of the Covid-19 pandemic are reducing taxes, increasing welfare benefits and providing palliatives to their citizens, our own government is reducing interest rates on savings by the poor, increasing taxes and hiking tariffs on essential goods and services.

Nigerians have never had it so bad. “It is sad that while poor Nigerians are being pilloried by the government of the day with obscene fiscal burdens, those connected to the highest echelons of political power are daily amassing public wealth and rubbing their illicit loot on our faces.

“Hobbesian state of living appears to be the perfect metaphor for the state of affair today in Nigeria. At the risk of shouting ourselves hoarse, we reiterate that the increase in the pump price of petrol is simply the cost of profits made by countries that have enough sense to maintain refineries that refine our crude oil.”

