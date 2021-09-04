News

Review Allocation Formula: RMFAC begins sensitisation in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The officials of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) are in Ekiti State for sensitisation on the review of existing revenue allocation formula as directed by the Federal government to be carried out across the country. The state representative of RMAFC, Mr. Philips Amujo, yesterday at the flag – off said the programme is a nationwide exercise targeted at reviewing the allocation formula in the three tiers of government. He explained that: “The consideration for the review exercise was informed by the fact that the political structures of the country had since changed with the creation of additional states.

He highlighted other considerations such as; “inability of current vertical formula to adequately address the apparent mismatch between statutorily assigned functions and tax powers to each of the three levels of government.” He assured that at the end of the exercise the current vertical revenue sharing arrangement would be reviewed with a view to producing a fair template that could assuage every stratum of the Nigerian society. “I encourage the people of Ekiti State to participate actively in the process by providing inputs and submitting memoranda for possible consideration. “The FG through RMAFC is ready to complete the review within the shortest possible time and produce a new revenue sharing formula that will be fair to all the three tiers of government.”

The state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Akin Oyebode, said the revenue formula is required to address emerging challenges in the country. “The current sharing formula puts majority of our common resources in the hand of the Federal Government, while states, the engine room of economic activity and governance continue to suffer from tyranny of unfunded mandates.” He urged members of the commission to advocate and support activities that will enhance and increase revenues from the non oil sector and ensure a comprehensive review of the revenue formula.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sallah: Oniru greets Muslims

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal, has felicitated with Muslims all over the world on the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir, urging Nigerians, most especially the Muslims, to imbibe the lessons of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and work for the unity and peace of the nation. The revered monarch, who also rejoices with […]
News

Sterling Bank, Mercy Corps to train rural farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of efforts towards improving agriculture in Nigeria, the country’s leading commercial and agric finance bank, Sterling Bank Plc, has entered into a partnership with Mercy Corps to train more than 90,000 farmers on better agricultural practices to improve output and grow the sector. The programme, Feed The Future Nigeria Rural Resilience Activity, is […]
News Top Stories

NNPC to appear before Senate over unremitted N4trn

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Cor porat i o n (NNPC) will, this week, appear before the Senate Committee on Public Account, to clarify alleged non-remittance of N4 trillion to the country’s Federation Account.   This was as the committee hinted that the nation’s oil corporation spent the sum of N966 billion to repair pipelines between […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica