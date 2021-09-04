Review Allocation Formula: RMFAC begins sensitisation in Ekiti

The officials of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) are in Ekiti State for sensitisation on the review of existing revenue allocation formula as directed by the Federal government to be carried out across the country. The state representative of RMAFC, Mr. Philips Amujo, yesterday at the flag – off said the programme is a nationwide exercise targeted at reviewing the allocation formula in the three tiers of government. He explained that: “The consideration for the review exercise was informed by the fact that the political structures of the country had since changed with the creation of additional states.

He highlighted other considerations such as; “inability of current vertical formula to adequately address the apparent mismatch between statutorily assigned functions and tax powers to each of the three levels of government.” He assured that at the end of the exercise the current vertical revenue sharing arrangement would be reviewed with a view to producing a fair template that could assuage every stratum of the Nigerian society. “I encourage the people of Ekiti State to participate actively in the process by providing inputs and submitting memoranda for possible consideration. “The FG through RMAFC is ready to complete the review within the shortest possible time and produce a new revenue sharing formula that will be fair to all the three tiers of government.”

The state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Akin Oyebode, said the revenue formula is required to address emerging challenges in the country. “The current sharing formula puts majority of our common resources in the hand of the Federal Government, while states, the engine room of economic activity and governance continue to suffer from tyranny of unfunded mandates.” He urged members of the commission to advocate and support activities that will enhance and increase revenues from the non oil sector and ensure a comprehensive review of the revenue formula.

