Review Kaduna Guber Polls Within One Week Or We Meet In Court, Ex-NUJ Scribe Threatens INEC

The former Assistant National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Midat Joseph, has given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a one-week ultimatum, to review the March 18, gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections in Kaduna State or be ready to meet him in court.

Comrade Joseph, who made the threat in Abuja on Wednesday, while briefing journalists on the outcome of the governorship and Kaduna State Assembly elections, described the exercise in his State as a charade, which must be reviewed in order to return the people’s mandate to them.

He accused the officials of the Commission of having deliberately orchestrated various forms of malpractices that flawed the polls, lamenting that the exercise was devoid of transparency.

Joseph, who is the Publisher of an online platform, Kakaaki Reporters, observed that there were reported cases of suppression, intimidation, and harassment of voters; corruption of the electoral process, and manipulation of election results by officials of the electoral umpire.

He called on relevant security agencies to as a matter of urgency, arrest and prosecute all the INEC staff and Ad-hoc staff, employed by the Commission, who aided and abetted the irregularities that marred the polls.

Part of his statement reads: “In the case of Kaduna State, the winners of the polls have been announced, but the elections were not without various forms of malpractices deliberately orchestrated by some officials of the Electoral Commission.

“In summary, the 18th March polls conducted in Kaduna State were devoid of transparency. There were reported cases of suppression, intimidation, and harassment of voters, corruption of the electoral process, and manipulation of election results by officials of the Electoral Commission, among other challenges.

“In line with my guaranteed Constitutional right enshrined in Chapter 4, Section 39(1) and Chapter 2 Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, I have invited you here to speak on the performance of INEC as well as unveil part one of my findings and to let Nigerians and the international community know that what took place in Kaduna State was simply a charade that must not be allowed to stand.

“The militarization of the election in Makera Ward, Kaduna South Local Government Area, with particular concern with results of Makera ward uploaded on the IReV portal, the results on the server did not reflect the true outcome of the polling units.

“The uploaded results did not agree with duplicate copies given to party agents. For example, the result of polling unit 006 where I voted is not what was posted on the IReV portal.

“My findings reveal that the actual and certified true copy of the election results in more than 20 polling units in the just concluded March 18th Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections were not uploaded in the Commission’s Result Viewing Portal (IReV), but manipulated results were uploaded in the INEC’s IReV portal.

“For example, the actual results of polling unit 006, State Constituency, the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 3 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 246 votes. Unbelievably, the result of some polling units that is uploaded on the IReV portal has APC scoring 465, while the PDP scoring 0 votes.

“In another polling unit 035, APC got 45 votes, while PDP got 102 votes, but the fake result posted on the IReV portal shows APC got 145 votes and PDP got 0. Also in polling unit 050, APC got 28 votes, and PDP got 62 votes as the actual result of the election, but the result posted on the IReV portal shows that APC got 201 votes, while PDP got 3 votes, in polling unit 074 Inside LEA Baban Dodo II, APC 31 got while PDP scored 13, but the result posted on the IRE portal shows APC scored 131 and PDP scored 13.

“Gentleman of the Press, if this democracy must thrive, the sanctity of the ballot must be upheld at all times. We cannot continue this violation of democracy and expect a better society. Those who perpetrated this crime against our democracy must not be allowed to escape the long arm of the law.

“I choose to speak because of my strong belief in a better Nigeria. We can’t get things right by keeping quiet in the face of lawlessness. I plead with INEC to do the needful by reviewing the Makera Ward results in order to reflect the wishes of the electorates.”

Like this: Like Loading...