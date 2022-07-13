News

Review: N1.12trn needed to pay salaries, allowances in varsities – FG

The Federal Government has said N1.12 trillion will be needed to pay the salaries and allowances of lecturers and other staff working in the university system, going by the proposal of the Prof Nimi Brigg-led Committee set up by government to renegotiate areas of the 2009 Agreement entered into with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made this known in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Press and Public Relations in the Ministry, Olajide Oshundun Wednesday night, however, raised concerns that other sectors were equally demanding an upward review of their wages and salaries.

This was even as Ngige insisted there was no Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between it and ASUU currently awaiting signing by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister stated that should such a Collective Bargaining Agreement be produced between unions and the Federal Government, it was not the President that signs but on the government side MDAs led by the direct employer with the conciliating ministry witnessing.

He said: “This clarification has become necessary in view of the deluge of deliberate misinformation being dished out to Nigerians by the President of ASUU, Prof. Osodeke as well as his branch leaders, calling on President Buhari to sign an agreement which they claimed to have reached with the Federal Government.

“We wish therefore to inform Nigerians that there is no such CBA that has been reached between the Federal Government, ASUU and other university unions on the renegotiation of their salaries and allowances (wages). What is in existence is a proposal. Even when such a CBA is made, it is not the President that signs it. From available records, no Nigerian President or sovereign signs such.”

 

