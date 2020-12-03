Review NCDMB Act to accommodate N-Delta host communities, stakeholders advise

Local content stakeholders in the Niger Delta region have pushed for an amendment of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act in order to include a local benefit plan for host communities.

This was the call of stakeholders on Thursday in Yenagoa during the annual public lecture of the Federated Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bayelsa State council, on the theme: ‘Ten Years of the NOGIC Act: Achieving 70% Nigerian Content’.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, Ambassador Boladei Igali, lamented that host communities were still ignorant of the provisions of the Act, adding that the local folks should be sensitized on the provisions of the Act.

Represented by Nengi James, he called for the domestication of the Act to accommodate local realities.

In his lecture, titled: “Ten Years of the NOGIC Act: Achieving 70% Nigerian Content,” the guest lecturer and Director-General of the Yenagoa Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (YECCIMA), Warmate Idikio Jones, said the NCDMB us yet to achieve the projected 70 Nigerian Content, pointing out that only 30% has been achieved so far noting that the NCDMB has stated that they hope to achieve the strategic roadmap in 2027 as well as 300,000 jobs.

On the amendment of the NOGIC Act, he highlighted that Section 7,10,13, and 15 need to be amended to include a local benefit plan, and proposed that a minimum of 40% of all in country services for purchases should be made from within the productional areas of the oil industry.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Ibiere Jones, said the state government has been providing the enabling environment for the multinational oil companies to peaceful coexist with their within the host communities.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Acting Chairman of the Federated Correspondents Chapel, Chris Eze, said the lecture was to provoke discourse and commentaries and appraise the enforcement of the NOGIC Act 10 years after it’s enactment.

