Review our 30% pension approved by FG, NUP charges Bagudu

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Mr. Godwin Abumisi, has tasked the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu, to review the pension of the retirees to 30% minimum pension as approved by the federal government.

He made this appealed yesterday at the union’s sixth delegates conference held at the School of Nursing, Birnin Kebbi, adding that if implemented it will go a long way in reducing the suffering of retirees in the state. Abumisi commended the state government for its untiring commitment to the welfare of pensioners despite the state’s lean resources and the nation’s economic challenges.

The president, who was represented by the Secretary of the union, Alhaji Ahmad Ibrahim-Gazali, said the state government does not owe monthly pension to any retiree, however, he appealed for the payment of all the remaining gratuity of its members. ‘‘I called on the state government to review the pension of the retirees according to the federal government’s 30 per cent minimum pension circular,’’ he said. Also speaking, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan, said the welfare of pensioners is the welfare of the active civil servants, commending the state chapter of the union for successfully acquiring an office to run its affairs.

 

