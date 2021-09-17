Review school approval criteria, Muslim School Proprietors beg LASG

Following the inability of most members to meet up with some approval requirements, the Lagos State Chapter of the League of Muslim School Proprietors (LEAMSP) has urged the state government to consider a review of its stance on a minimum plot of land as part of school approval conditions. The association, which also urged Lagos State Government to establish an educational bank where private school owners can take noninterest loans to develop their schools, lamented that most school owners cannot afford the price of a plot of land presently in Lagos.

Speaking during the association’s triennial electoral conference, the Chairman LEAMSP, Lagos Chapter, Alhaji Fatai Rahim, urged the state government to urgently review the minimum requirements of a plot of land as a school site before such a school can be approved. He also said there was a need for Muslim school proprietors to come together and generate revenue together since there is no opportunity for noninterest loans. He said that the conference is to review the activities of the association in the last six years and also appoint new executives who will pilot the affairs of the association in the next three years. Rahim added that at inception, the association commenced with fewer than 20 schools, but today more than a thousand have joined Lagos and over ten thousand schools in the country.

The guest lecturer, Chief Imam of Lagos State House of Assemble Mosque, Dr. Abdulateef Abdulhakeem, urged Muslim school proprietors to see their challenges as opportunities and those that are yet to join the vibrant association should join to leverage the experiences of members to get their school approved. He advised school proprietors to develop their competencies and capacities and as well employed well-equipped teachers.

He said: “School proprietors need to develop their education, experience and exposure because you can not give what you don’t have. They must endeavour to acquire necessary academic qualifications to ensure that their schools are of standard. Teacher recruitment must be based on merit, Schools must ensure that in their recruitment exercise nepotism is not allowed to displace meritocracy.

“Muslim parents must begin to trust Muslim schools, understanding they are major stake holders. Unless they trust the school and start patronising them and paying their school fees promptly, that is when Muslim schools can develop. “Looking at what is happening in society today, Muslim schools are on a rescue mission to reorientate children to be great leaders in the future. The society is made up of bad eggs and criminals; we need to return to the factory incubating system, where good children can be developed because many parents have neglected their roles.”

