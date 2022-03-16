Reviewing ongoing construction of AKK gas pipeline

Two years back, Nigerians were graciously informed by the Federal Government (FG) that the construction of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline would commence as soon as possible, reportedly in line with the developmental stride of the government.

Consequently, precisely on 30th June 2020, President MuhammaduBuhari virtually conducted the flag-off ceremony of the proposed AKK Gas Pipeline project, which apparently raised the expectations of the citizenry.

It’s worth noting that the overall cost of the historic landmark project was estimated at 2.6 billion dollars. It would equally interest us to take into cognizance that the gesture came at the time the country, among many others across the globe, was battling with the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

While speaking at the occasion, President Buhari disclosed that the project, whose impending construction was based on budgetary allocation and specifications, was very dear to the people of Nigeria, hence must succeed.

He, therefore, mandated the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its partners to remain resolute, noting the AKK project was part of the delivery of the current administration’s Next Level Agenda for sustainable development, enhancement of economic prosperity and increase of the country’s infrastructural assets.

The president stated thus “We promised the nation that we will expand the critical gas infrastructure in the country to promote the use of gas in the domestic market. These include the Escravos to Lagos Pipeline System, Obiafu to Obrikor Pipeline and the AKK.”

The Nigeria’s number one citizen equally informed that the project, which was scheduled to be completed in two years’ time, was fundamental to the government’s desire to industrialize the country and energize the entrepreneurial spirit that remained present among our teeming population.

He further highlighted that the project, when duly completed, would provide gas for generation of power and for gas-based industries, which would facilitate the emergence and development of new industries.

Aside its significant job creation potential – both direct and indirect – as well as fostering the development and utilization of local skills, manpower, technology transfer cum promotion of domestic manufacturing, Mr. President opined that it would ensure the revival of moribund industries along transit towns in Kogi, Niger, Kaduna, and Kano States coupled with Abuja, the precise areas where the pipeline will cut across.

Still at the virtual ceremony, the president acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic had further underscored his administration’s drive for export substitution initiatives and projects that promote local manufacturing, hence the emergence of the 614km AKK gas pipeline.

It’s noteworthy that the key financiers of the epoch-making project were reportedly the Bank of China and SINOSURE, China’s Export and Credit Insurance Corporation. Similarly, the contractors were Brentex Plc., China’s Petroleum Pipeline Bureau and Oilserve Plc., China’s First Highway Engineering Company.

In his speech, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Mr. MeleKyariexplained that the project involved the establishment of a connecting gas pipeline network that would link the Northern region to the Niger Delta, Eastern and Western regions of the country.

The project, which had been awarded at a total contract sum of US$2.592bn, was awarded to OilservPlc for the first segment covering 303km whilst the second segment covering 311km was awarded to Brentex Petroleum Services.

The second segment, according to reliable report, indicated that it would be financed under a debt-equity financing model with loan from the Bank of China and SINOSURE meant to be repaid via the pipeline transmission tariff and supported by a sovereign guarantee.

As at then, I made it very clear that it was undoubtedly a capital-intensive project to assert the least. Hence, must not be handled with a kid glove towards ensuring its timely and apt construction cum completion.

This is one of the prime reasons borrowing is necessary, like I earlier stated when the contract was awarded. Every individual, entity or corporate body is only required to borrow when capital projects are involved.

It suffices to assert that it’s highly inconsequential and preposterous to seek for loan to service recurrent expenditure or what have you. However, it’s injurious if the project being borrowed for isn’t realized in the long run.

However, it’s appalling that two years down the line, no positive development has thus far been heard about the AKK gas pipeline, which was billed to come into completion by the second quarter of this year.

At the moment, Nigerians are being told that the needed funds are not forthcoming as expected, perhaps owing to the perceived negligence and apathy on the part of the prospective lenders.

For such a remarkable project to yield the expected fruit, various parameters needed to be considered by the relevant authorities. The implementation of the proposed AKK project, which was meant to be directly under the watch of the NNPC Management, deserves nothing but the very best if it’s really targeted to positively turnaround the Nigeria’s economy – particularly in the oil and gas sector.

The direct beneficiaries of the project – including Niger, Kaduna, Kano and Kogi States as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – are therefore expected to be on the lookout with a view to ensure that the needful is deployed as long as the construction works last.

Hence, the concerned governors and the FCT Minister shouldn’t be reminded of their respective Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) as regards the progress of the impending project, especially in the area of security and allied matters.

In the same vein, the National Assembly (NASS) – in their oversight function as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution – needs to equally extend their tentacles toward the overall activities arising thereof.

These stakeholders, as highlighted above, must in their separate capacities play their roles to ensure the FG does not relent in doing the needful toward the completion of the capital project.

On the other hand, it’s imperative to remind the Buhari-led government the compelling need to revisit the Ajaokuta Steel project. It could be recalled that the bill for the onward completion of the abandoned capital-intensive project was graciously passed by the eight assembly but was unfortunately declined assent by the Presidency, reason best known to it.

So, as we ostensibly undergo the post COVID-19 era, it’s pertinent for the President to make a u-turn in a bid to reexamine the said bill to make amends where need be and resubmit same to the ninth assembly. This time, it can be tendered as an Executive Bill. This mustn’t be jettisoned if we are truly sincere about touch-lighting the country’s epileptic economy.

I cannot possibly conclude this analysis without mentioning the country’s downstream sector in the petroleum industry. It’s also high time the Federal Government (FG) became strongly determined to revamp the country’s moribund refineries, hence must quit the pranks.

All in all, as we are obviously prepared to squarely face the challenges being occasioned by the emergence of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, governments at all levels must take into cognizance that apt tech-driven measures and policies are the only way out.

Time has really come to get it right, but the expectation cannot come into reality if the leaders continue to jettison feasibility study whenever they intend to embark on any capital-intensive project. Think about it!

