News

Revised tariff: KEDCO to roll out implementation July 1

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO Comment(0)

T

he management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) at the weekend said it was set to roll out implementation of a revised electricity tariff from July 1, 2020.

 

 

According to the management, the new initiative would guarantee quality services, improved power supply, availability and reliability across Kano franchise areas.

 

 

The service’s reflective tariff was based on guaranteed hours of power supply that would eventually deliver higher hours of quality service delivery and would ensure that all customers get maximum satisfaction from KEDCO.

 

 

Similarly, those currently enjoying higher hours of supply would be expected to pay more, but would be commensurate with the hours of supply. With the new initiative, customers would be categorised into five bands based on clusters.

 

 

“It should be noted that the actual tariff categorisation is not yet approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as these proposals are before NERC and as soon as approvals are given, we will relate same to our customers

 

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PENGASSAN, NUPENG to embark on 3-day warning strike over IPPIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…describe IPPIS as defective, problematic T here are indications that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), would this week embark on a 3-day warning strike over Federal Government’s threat on its personnel cost, if they failed to enrol unto […]
News

Abia APC dissolves Caucus, elects Kalu as new Chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State chapter yesterday dissolved the party’s caucus and instituted a new caucus for the party where the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu emerged the Chairman of the caucus. The election held in Abuja was attended by former members of the caucus including Chairman of the […]
News

Brazil hits grim milestone of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil, the world’s No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising political instability and a crippled economy. Brazil now has a total of 1,085,038 confirmed cases and 50,617 deaths, up from 49,976 on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: