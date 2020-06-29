Revised tariff: KEDCO to roll out implementation July 1

T

he management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) at the weekend said it was set to roll out implementation of a revised electricity tariff from July 1, 2020.

According to the management, the new initiative would guarantee quality services, improved power supply, availability and reliability across Kano franchise areas.

The service’s reflective tariff was based on guaranteed hours of power supply that would eventually deliver higher hours of quality service delivery and would ensure that all customers get maximum satisfaction from KEDCO.

Similarly, those currently enjoying higher hours of supply would be expected to pay more, but would be commensurate with the hours of supply. With the new initiative, customers would be categorised into five bands based on clusters.

“It should be noted that the actual tariff categorisation is not yet approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) as these proposals are before NERC and as soon as approvals are given, we will relate same to our customers

