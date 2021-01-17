Revival Tidings Pastor Lazarus Muoka

There is an English adage which says we should give honour and respect to whom they are due to. In this regard, our earthly parents, elders both in the church circle and secular world deserve to be honoured and respected at all times because of the authority they hold in our lives. But the personality that should be accorded with the highest honour, fear , and reverence is the Almighty God as our creator and life giver who holds the key to our lives and deaths.

God is the maker and protector of every human being living on earth. The life of every human being is at God’s pleasure; he has the power to take the life of any man and to restore it if the person dies without His permission. Man should therefore fear, honourandreverenceGod. That is why the Bible says in Ecclesiastes 12:13-14, Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man. For God shall bring every work into judgment, with every secret thing, whether it be good, or whether it be evil. The scripture puts it emphatically that it is the duty of man to fear God because He is our creator and has the authority of bringing every activity of man, his actions and inactions under judgement. It is rather unfortunate man does not fear and honour God rather they are afraid of their fellow men who are either armed robbers, ritual killers, native doctors, soldiers, and policemen because such people are capable of harming them physically. People even fear wild and dangerous animals, diseasesandpestilences because of fear of death, forgetting that all these have power over the body only but God has the power to destroy the flesh and throw the soul into hell fire for everlasting punishment. It is as a result of lack of fear and honour to our Maker that led the Almighty God lamenting in Malachi 1:6, asking, A son honoureth his father, and a servant his master: if then I be a father, where is mine honour? and if I be a master, where is my fear? saith the Lord of hosts unto you, O priests, that despise my name. And ye say, Wherein have we despised thy name? Ye offer polluted bread upon mine altar; and ye say, Wherein have we polluted thee? In that ye say, The table of the Lord is contemptible. Going down memory, it is important to recall that God rejected Cain’s sacrifice because he offered spoilt farm produce to God. His burnt offering did not glorify God hence it was instantly rejected. People giving unworthy offering during congregational worships should bear in mind their offerings are likely to be despised or rejected. King David said he will not give God what does not cost him anything. Whatever your offer to God must create a gap in your pocket for it to be acceptable to glorify God. Keeping to the commandments and instructions from God as contained in the Bible is part of fearing and honouring God. We should abide by the words of God even when it may be painful to do so. The Bible says in Psalm 111:10, The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: a good understanding have all they that do his commandments: his praise endureth for ever. Wise people know the best strategy to acquire what they need is by fearing and honouring God through complete obedience to his words.

The duty of every man under the earth is to fear and honour God, that should be the priority of all human beings. In return, God provides protection and blessing. Take time to study the Bible and know his expectations from you. Abide by them to the last letter, it is by so doing you will have a good success.

Note, for God to accept your honour for him, you must have an intimate relationship with him and that calls that you must be born again. You must turn away from sin and embrace Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal savior, thus you will be qualified to make heaven at last. May God bless you as you do so

Like this: Like Loading...