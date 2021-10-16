News

Revive economy with renewable, alternative energy, don tells FG

A Professor of Solid State Physics at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago- Iwoye, Ogun State, Rasaki Kolawole Odunaike, has charged the Federal Government to adopt renewable and alternative energy as the major source of power in Nigeria towards reviving the collapsing economy. The don stated this at the 98th inaugural lecture of the university. Delivering the lecture titled: “My scientific inquiry into Solid State Physics for sustainability,” Odunaike insisted that Nigeria must divest its power generation from thermal and hydro power sources and fossil fuels to green and clean energy generated from the sun, wind and water to drive the economy.

Odunaike noted that there is an increasing demand for renewable energy as the alternative in Nigeria to replace the epileptic power supply for economic growth and called on the Federal government to invest heavily in power generation from renewable energy. He advocated for local production of renewable energy, which according to him, is a viable alternative to the perennial epileptic power supply in Nigeria.

He lamented that Nigeria is yet to fully explore the potential of its natural resources because of corruption and mismanagement of the resources by the political leaders. The Professor of Solid state of Physics insisted that, renewable energy is a cheaper, safer and more environmental friendly source of power supply compared to energy generated from fossil fuels. “It can immensely contribute to education by providing electricity to schools for use. The solar energy is a free gift of nature to humankind, which is pollution free, can be sensed, controlled and used to produce power using solar cell modules,’’ he said.

