Reviving Abuja’s Millennium Tower project

After many years of abandonment of the Millennium Tower and Cultural Centre, Abuja, there seems to be fresh indications that government wants to revive the project. CALEB ONWE reports.

The project

T he Millennium Tower and Cultural Centre project is one of the masterpiece projects initiated to give Abuja, Nigeria’s capital a tourism taste, like other cities of the world.

The 170 metres (560 ft), designed to be one of the tallest artificial structure in Abuja is located in the Central Business District of Abuja. This monumental edifice, is also known as “lighthouse tower.” It has the capacity to accommodate 1,100 vehicles in its underground car park, amongst other features.

It literally grows from the ground, like a flower surrounded by transparent wings upon which is fastened a luminous Coat of Arms crowned with white and green rays that are visible at all times. Just before the top of the tower is installed an observation deck and a revolving restaurant, in which people can enjoy their meals while having a panoramic view of the entire city.

It was reported that ” the tower itself is made up of three giant cylindrical concrete pillars of different heights around which are wrapped transparent stainless steel wings that gradually open outwards and upward like a funnel.

“Other aspects of the project include construction of a 7-storey edifice which will house the National Museum at various levels, the National Theatre, as well as five-star model hotel”. Strategically located between the National Christian Centre and the National Mosque, the Millennium Tower project, was one initiative that gave people hope that Abuja would one day become a desired destination for tourists.

The project’s construction began in 2006, but was characterized by the Nigerian factor which kills good initiatives, once the initiators leaves the seat of power. Works at the Abuja’s Millennium Tower abruptly stopped in 2014, though skeletal works have continued to be noticed in the cultural centre segment of the project.

The cost

When the concept of a Millennium Tower was initiated 15 years ago, residents of the Federal Capital Territory had celebrated in advance, the beauty and glamour it would contribute to the nation’s capital city. It was said to have been awarded at the cost of N53 billion.

Those who understand what tourism does to the development of a mega city like Abuja, had also fantasised with the unquantifiable value it was bringing to the tourism sector of the city. The project was said to be worth millions of dollar when fully completed and operational.

However the project couldn’t see the light of the day, after the administration that envisioned it.

Inside Abuja learnt that it was designed to be part of the Nigeria’s National Complex, with a special Cultural Centre and a Museum. Works at the Abuja’s Millennium Tower abruptly stopped in 2014, though skeletal works have continued to be noticed in the cultural centre segment of the project. Rising hope Sixteen years down the line, it appears there is a light at the end of the tunnel for the project.

However, it now requires about $400 million dollars for completion. After many years of abandonement, there seems to be fresh indication that government wants to revive the project. The cheery news filtered into the air after the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and his Information and Culture counterpart, Alhaji Lai visited the project site. Inside Abuja gathered that while the project was suspended due to scarcity of funds.

The good news is that government and other stakeholders are working towards reviving it. FCT Minister said the purpose of the visit and inspection, was to review and seek private partnership in funding the project. Bello whose body language showed great interest in the project, however, noted that it was suspended because available resources had to be allocated in order of priority.

He noted that when he assumed office in 2015, too many capital projects were in the offing, but available funds were very meagre. According to him, the administration appreciates the project because of it capacity to add to the city’s tourism sector. He however observed that there were other people oriented infrastructural projects demanding more urgent attention. He said, “We are doing that in a phased manner.

We started by tackling the road network, then the rail system and now, we are tackling water. “To be frank with you, we don’t have enough resources now to be able to complete this project. That’s how it -you complete what you can within available resources.

“So we are here with the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, to see how we can discuss alternative sources of funding it.”

Federal government’s collaboration

Inside Abuja gathered that the Federal government may have shown interest in the project.

The Presence of the Minister of Information and Culture, obviously confirmed the brewing partnership between the FCTA and Federal government towards the completion of the project.

Lai Mohammed who expressed delight at the value this project to the nation’s GDP., assured that it would be completed, but solicited the support of the private sector.

Mohammed disclosed that a whopping sum of $400 million was required for its completion. He noted, that this “audacious national monument, with the facilities, is going to generate a lot of revenue for whoever has the courage to partner with us”,

Last line

Many residents of Abuja are eagerly wait for the completion of this project. According to them, it was imperative that the city is given a face-lift that will attract more tourists and create more avenues for revenue generation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...