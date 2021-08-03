Revolution in health education

…as Ebonyi is set to nurture new generation of global medical personnel



Govt: It’ll align with global realities, trends



NUC: Varsity to change face of medical education

REVOLUTION

The Ebonyi State government is about to change the narrative of medical education in the country with the establishment of the state-of-the-art Medical University, which is set to takeoff in September, following the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC). UCHENNA INYA reports

Ebonyi: Leading a revolution in medical education

A major leap that will revolutionise and leapfrog medical education through production of quality medical personnel for the transformation of the health sector and midwife qualitative university system is set to unfold in Ebonyi State.

This is coming against the backdrop of the recent approval of King David University of Medical Sciences (KDUMS) by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The medical university founded by the Ebonyi State Government, as already approved and granted operating licence by NUC as the 197th university in the country, is expected against all odds to take-off in September, this year, when it will open its doors to the pioneer set of students.

Located at Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, the King David University of Medical Sciences, according to the state Governor, Dave Umahi, will be a 21st Century international medical university with the state-of-the-art medical equipment and facilities that will nurture a new generation global medical personnel for the state and the country in particular.

While presenting the approval letter and the university’s operating licence to the Governor Umahi at the National Universities Commission Building in Abuja, the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, commended the Ebonyi State Government for taking the bold steps in establishing the specialised medical institution at this period of the country’s quest for more medical doctors and other medical personnel.

According to the NUC boss, with a target of over 5,000 students, the specialised university would not only compete favourably with other universities globally, but will also change the face of medical education in the country.

However, Rasheed insisted that the quality or contribution of a university is not measured only by the number of students, but by the quality and relevance of its programmes and development to its immediate environment, the country in particular and humanity in general.

Going by its Academic Brief, the crucial goal of the university is the production and development of specialised manpower and medical personnel with the 21st Century training in a most conducive and well-equipped teachinglearning environment in all aspects of medical specialties with the highest form of professionalism, ethics and excellence.

The university, which its establishment will be anchored on the vision and mission that are consistent with the Nigerian National Health Policy (NHP) and Strategy, is targeted at achieving Health for All Nigerians and programmed to provide the manpower needs towards addressing the challenges of human resources for the health sector.

This, according to the proponents of the university, will be pursued in line with new global realities and trends that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and emerging health issues, particularly with respect to global health challenges.

The vision “is to achieve the highest quality manpower development for healthcare and other medical service delivery for all persons irrespective of gender, race, religion and socio-economic status.”

According to Governor Umahi, the rationale behind the establishment of the medical university is to have a medical university of excellence that could be the best and compatible with any other university or medical centre outside Nigeria.

He expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the sum of N3.5 billion for the construction of a cancer unit in the university, saying that there had been insinuations in some quarters that the university is a private university and owned by the governor.

But, Governor Umahi described such insinuation as the figment of the imagination of its enemies, explaining that the establishment of King David University of Medical Sciences as a state governmentowned university followed due process.

Established to serve mankind, the King David University of Medical Sciences, will be focused basically on the training and production of highly qualified health professionals, who will improve health conditions of the people, deliver quality medical education through the provision of high quality, efficient, cost-effective and integrated healthcare with compassion, commitment and dedication.

Courses and programmes to be offered in the university include Medicine & Surgery, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Health Policy & Health Systems, Hospital Administration, Dentistry, Optometry, Human Anatomy Physiology, Biochemistry, Microbiology/ Parasitology, Biomedical Engineering, Public Health, Human Nutrition/Dietetics, Radiography/ Radiation Sciences, Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine, Industrial Physics/Astronomy, Industrial Mathematics/ Statistics, Industrial Chemistry, Applied Biology/Biotechnology, Computer Science.

The university is also designed to have a Department for Maternal & Child Care Centre to undertake all aspects of Maternal and Child Health Care, including women’s health, pregnancy, nursing mothers and children healthcare, among others.

Besides, KDUMS will set up a Cancer Treatment/Oncology Centre to undertake all aspects of cancer/ oncology treatment, Eye Centre for all aspects of eye care treatment, Dialysis Centre to undertake renal management and treatment including dialysis, as well as Laboratory Unit to cover the four key areas of laboratory services including medical microbiology, hematology/ immunology, Chemical Pathology and histopathology, Radiology Unit to undertake all radiology services and Operating Theatres & Suits for surgical services.

Others are Kidney & Liver Transplantation Unit for kidney and liver transplantation and care, Dialyzer Production Plant for the production of dialyzers and other consumables used for dialysis centre, Oxygen Production Plant for the production of oxygen required for critical care and other related services, Virology & Quarantine Unit for quarantine and management of viral diseases and highly infectious diseases, Dental Services Unit for all aspects of dental care and dentistry, Pharmacy Unit for the management and administration of drugs and also for the formulation and compounding of drugs and other pharmaceutical services, among others.

While flag-offing the Basic Health Care Provision Fund and State Health Insurance Scheme in Abakaliki, the state capital, Governor Umahi, who reiterated that the university would commence academic activities in September, this year, also declared that it would be positioned to be the best medical university in Nigeria.

The governor said: “Our resolve is to work tirelessly with all relevant stakeholders in Ebonyi State and at the federal level to ensure we establish well-equipped and functional health centres in each of the 171 wards in the state.

“We aim to ensure that all civil servants in the state take insurance cover under the Ebonyi State Health Insurance Scheme. On behalf of the wonderful citizens of Ebonyi State, I want to thank our donors, parties, development partners, representatives of the National Health Insurance Scheme and all those who have found it important to make this happen.

“I want to highly commend the USAID activities in the state. The other time we learnt that you were at the new hospital of our new medical university, I was so excited and I pray that you make good your promises.

Our dream is that this should be the best hospital in the whole of Nigeria. And this is possible. “Let me announce that our Medical University, the first of its kind, will take off in September, this year.

That Medical University is going to be a very expressive institution and the quality of education there is going to be second to none. “This is because all students will live on the campus of the university.

All specialist teaching staff will live inside the university campus. And, of course, there will be regular supply of electricity for 24 hours, water supply for 24 hours and 24-hour adequate security. Everything you need will be provided in that university.

“And the university environment will be a very wonderful one because it will be the most beautiful and serene academic community you can ever think of in Africa.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Project Monitoring and Evaluation, Ukie Ezeali said that the State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), when completed, would provide employment for about 10,000 people.

Ezeali, who said the construction of the ultra-modern medical facilities which began in August 2019, is about 80 per cent completion, even as he restated Governor Umahi’s assurance that the hospital would handle critical cases such as kidney transplant, heart surgery, chemotherapy,

In- Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and other terminal diseases that make Nigerians seek medical solutions abroad.

The Commissioner added: “When completed, the hospital will have the capacity to create over 10,000 jobs within its valuechain and transform the economy of the host community, as well as contribute immensely to reduce unemployment in Ebonyi State and the country in general.

“We have technologies that we are using for the project, which will give rise to technology transfer such as installation of Elevators and Escalators, Aluco Board and others that are specialised work, which our people in the state are not used to.

“There are modern male and female hostels with over 1,000-capacity each; the gate and generator houses to control access to the hostel and provide alternative power sources for the comfort of the students.”

Ezeali, however, added that a solar power plant with installed capacity of 500KVA inverter that will provide uninterrupted power supply for the comfort of the students was also on standby.

Also, he said there is a four-storey building complex containing 66 no of two-bedroom apartments for junior staff and another fourstorey building containing 46 no of three-bedroom apartments for the senior staff.

He further explained that there are magnificent ultra-modern academic blocks, where all studies and other academic activities would take place, as well as an administrative block, named the Utility Building.

The Utility Building, he pointed out, would house the office of the university Administrator and other administrative staff of the university with a supermarket and a pharmaceutical store on the ground floor. “All departments and sections of the university will be an independent gated community with its own installed power plant.

Solar energy powered street light and generator powered street lights are installed all over the university to ensure excellent visibility at night on the campus,” the Commissioner added.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, in a statement issued in Abakaliki described the institution as a creation of the law of the state House of Assembly and which was accented to by Governor Dave Umahi.

Orji, who noted that the university is a public institution as spelt out and contained in the provisions of its establishment, composition and management, said that the processes of the university project from conceptualisation, execution, establishment to approval for take-off by the National Universities Commission, as well as its naming as King David University of Medical Sciences after the Governor by state House of Assembly were strictly in compliance with due process, principles of transparency, citizens participation and in accordance with the university’s core values of excellence and godliness.

He said: “The House of Assembly through necessary legislative processes passed the Law No. 006 2021 to give effect to the establishment of this world-class university designed to be a beacon of hope for the advancement of learning and enhancement of the health care delivery system in the state, nation and African continent.”

