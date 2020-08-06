News

#Revolution Now: Security operatives take over Kano roads

Security operatives yesterday took over major roads in Kano, including the Government House, to prevent the planned protest by members of the #Revolution Now movement headed by Omoyele Sowore.
The popular Gadar Lado Federal Government flyover and Dangi state-owned flyover, situated along the Kano-Zaria road had seen heavily armed security personnel manning them to avoid any unforeseen circumstances.
The heavily armed security personnel made up of Police, Civil Defence Corps, FRSC and KAROTA.

It will be recalled that there was a plan by a group called #Revolution Now to embark on a nationwide protest against what they described as bad governance in the country.
The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, confirmed to newsmen that the joint operation by security agents was as a result of intelligence report that some aggrieved citizens were planning to stage a protest along the busy Kano roads.

“We were informed that a group is trying to stage a protest in the location and we need to beef up security to avoid breakdown of law and order. Safety of lives and property is our responsibility,” he stated.
The security agents, who took over the locations around 6a.m. were sighted along the route with hot water cannon and heavy riot outfits.

Some residents expressed fears at the security presence, saying that Kano was now peaceful and they don’t want anything that would truncate that peace.
Tukur Tata said: “I was shocked when I saw the heavy security presence at Dangi Flyover, I initially thought they were out to disperse illegal motor parks only to realise that they had nothing to do with us. We were forced to take a diversion and there was traffic along the way.”
As at the time of filing this report, no protest or attempt to protest had taken place in Kano while the tension and traffic along the routes had persisted.
However, Coalition of Northern Groups headed by Shariff Mastura, denied being part of the protest, insisting that they were not invited.

