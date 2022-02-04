Revolution Plus: Odunlade, Toyin Abraham, others under fire from customers

Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Broda Shaggi and Testimony Jaga have come under fire amid allegations of fraud against Revolution Plus, a real estate company they represent as brand ambassadors. Recently, several customers accused the company of failing to allocate properties to them after they made full payment.

But in a statement on its Instagram page on Wednesday, the company dismissed the allegations, adding that the firm “was built on integrity and trust.” The company also said it is currently reviewing the complaints from its customers. It assured that all its customers would be attended to in due course, adding that allocations are usually done in batches.

“We wish to state that as it is with every business entity, there will always be a few dissatisfied customers but we wish to make some clarifications on the series of complaints and allegations leveled against us as this will enable us resolve all underlying issues,” it read.

“As a result of the high volume of subscribers who subscribe to our estates, allocations are often done in batches and often times we may exceed the time frame given for allocation.” The caption of the post read in part: “The statement further exonerated the company’s brand ambassadors Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abrahams and Broda Shaggy of any wrong.”

In the heat of the controversy, several aggrieved clients took to social media to drag the entertainers for representing the company despite its alleged involvement in fraud. But in their reactions, the entertainers called on affected customers to exercise patience, assuring that the issue would be resolved.

In an Instagram post, Toyin Abraham said she has already reached out to the company. She also dismissed claims that she had left the real estate brand. “I am not leaving the brand as I can say they keep to their words, it’s just that we have issues that need to be resolved,” she wrote. The actress, who said she is saddened by the incident, added: “Revolution Plus Property is not a scam.

They are not out to defraud anyone. This I can tell you. I am deeply sorry for the inconveniences caused. If there’s one thing I don’t joke with it’s trust.” On his part, Odunlade wrote: “Trust me, I am seriously working in the background to enable swift action and I promise the issue will be resolved in no time.” Broda Shaggi and Jaga also shared the statement released by the company on their individual handles.

