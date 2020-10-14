Revvit and Renon Printing opens office in Lekki

As part of efforts to expand its business operations in Lagos State, Revvit and Renon printing has opened a new office in Lekki Phase 1. With the opening of the new office, it was hoped that the company would increase its clientele base and meet the needs of the high-end customers of Lekki suburbs.

In his remarks at the occasion, Managing Director, Revvit and Renon Printing, Oarhe Ozolua, expressed delight at the service offered by the company which products range from corporate promotions, branding, large format printing, banners, digital printing custom printing and others.

He revealed that the company’s printing room equipped with highly professional large format coloured printers, such as Epson sure colour large format printer, the Konical Minolta professional coloured printer, the champion precise paper cutter for sizing and resizing of documents, the Heidi identity card printer with security features and the UV, the dual laminating machine and others.

Continuing, he said: “My exceptional personality and passion for graphic design, printing and Corel draw gave birth to the company and also a desire to fill in the gap in the printing service by providing excellent and timely results to individual’s print needs.

Like this: Like Loading...