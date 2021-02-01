Rewane: CBN likely to tighten monetary policy in Q2

With inflation expected to maintain its upward trend in the near term, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is likely to adopt a tightening monetary policy stance in Q2’21, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said.

Rewane, who made the prediction while reacting to last week’s decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to leave rates unchanged, said he expected inflation to further rise to 16 per cent in January 2021 from 15.75 per cent in December 2020.

The FDC boss, who noted that the MPC’s decision did not come as a surprise, however, highlighted the dangers of rising inflation. He said: “N1,000 under your mattress in January 2019 now equals N730.”

This means that the value of the N1,000 dropped by about 28 per cent in two years. He stated that inflation in the country was mainly driven by factors such as devaluation effects, increase in money supply (including the Federal Government’s borrowings from the CBN), logistics and distribution costs, occasioned by increase in price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), supply chain disruptions and insecurity. He, however, said he expected inflation to moderate in Q3.

Although inflation increased for the 16th consecutive month to hit 15.75 per cent in December 2020, the MPC at the end of its meeting, last Tuesday, maintained the status quo: Retaining the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent; asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR; Cash Reserve Ratio at 27.5 per cent; and Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent. On why the committee did not tighten monetary policy despite rising inflation, the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting stated that “with regard to tightening,

MPC concluded that this may run contrary to its objectives of providing affordable credit to households, MSMEs, Agriculture, and other output growth and employment stimulating sectors of the economy.

“MPC was, therefore, of the view that it should pursue its current stance of systematic synchronization of monetary and fiscal policy accommodation through its developmental finance initiatives, aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on Nigerians.” In a note he issued prior to the MPC meeting,

Rewane had said: “Nigeria’s headline inflation for December 2020 came in at 15.75 per cent, much higher than analyst expectations and 0.86per cent above the November figure (14.89per cent).

It is almost seven per cent above the upper limit of the CBN’s inflation target range (6-9per cent), bringing the average inflation in 2020 to 13.21per cent, up from 11.39per cent in 2019.

“The CBN cannot be oblivious to a rate of inflation which is now almost seven per cent above the upper limit of its inflation range (6-9 per cent). It, therefore, may consider tightening before the (MPC) meeting or symbolically increasing the rates of its special bills, currently at 0.5 per cent p.a.”

