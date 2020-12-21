Rewane foresees 2021 bank mergers & acquisitions

Increased competitive intensity as well as macroeconomic headwinds could trigger new Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in the banking industry in 2021, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said.

Rewane made the prediction in the FDC’s Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session presentation for December, obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend.

Rewane’s forecast comes on the heels of a Mckinsey and Company article on the Nigerian banking sector, in which the worldwide management consulting firm, suggested M&A as one of the choices that lenders should make in order to continue to thrive in an environment that, according to the firm, has been made even more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rewane’s presentation, in fact, indicates that the FDC is expecting M&A, “within and across” banking industry tiers next year.

He stated: “Competition to intensify – especially in the retail space; possible merger and acquisition within and across tiers; macroeconomic weaknesses (are) likely to be reflected in FY result – significant increase in impairment charge (and) a drag on capital adequacy.”

The FDC boss, however, said he expects lower deposit repricing to support growth in banks’ net interest income in 2021, adding that: “Further naira devaluations will present the industry with revaluation gains; broadly net positive foreign assets position.” He also predicted that the move to hold co-structure by some Tier 1 banks will likely improve their revenue sources.

On monetary policy, Rewane said he expects the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to shift focus back to price stability in 2021, adding that “as multiple objectives will undermine monetary policy effectiveness,” there is likely to be a change in interest rate policy. In its recent article titled, “Nigeria’s banking sector:

Thriving in the face of crisis,” Mckinsey noted that although the CBN took immediate steps to combat the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on critical sectors, “banking in Nigeria faces a challenging road ahead.”

As the consulting firm puts it: “Already under pressure coming into the crisis as a result of a sluggish economy, a challenging operating environment and increased competitive intensity – the ongoing pandemic, currency devaluation and other macro challenges continue to place roadblocks in the sector’s path.”

It pointed out that while banks responded swiftly to the immediate pressures of the pandemic by adopting remote operating model and leveraging digital technology, they need to take additional measures to drive sustainability beyond the crisis.

Specifically, Mckinsey stated: “For financially strong Tier 1 banks with scale (resilient and market leaders), now is the time to consider investing in technology infrastructure and talent to expand beyond current customers and products. Equipping employees with the right skills and digital tools, doubling down on digital marketing and establishing robust digital infrastructure are likely to be key enablers for success in the next normal.

“Furthermore, given the current environment, banks with stable balance sheets could selectively explore mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures across the financial services landscape that could help achieve scale and acquire new talent and customers.”

The firm further stated: “Tier 2 banks, faced with smaller balance sheets and less room to manoeuvre (follower and challenged), could focus on differentiation. Our research has shown that banks serving a niche segment with a specialized product suite and superior customer service have managed to sustain high-return premiums irrespective of size.

“Driving productivity by, for example, expanding shared utilities and infrastructure is also important.

However, for banks that are subscale with significant challenges with their loan books and capital structure, the urgency is acute Rewane foresees 2021 bank mergers & acquisitions and some may wish to consider selling to a stronger buyer with a complementary footprint or portfolio of services.”

Analysts note that the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had announced in June 2019 that the apex bank planned to pursue a programme of recapitalising the banking industry in the next five years so as to position the nation’s banks among the top 500 in the world.

Emefiele had said at the time that: “Banks will, therefore, be required to maintain higher level of capital, as well as liquid assets in order to reduce the impact of an economic crisis on the financial system.”

The announcement fuelled speculation that M&A was imminent in the industry, especially given that it came just a few months after two of the industry’s top lenders, Access Bank and Diamond Bank, completed their merger.

There are, however, indications that the regulator may be tinkering with the planned recapitalisation programme due to the impact of COVID-19 crisis

Like this: Like Loading...