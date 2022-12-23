Rewane: Global oil price to hover around $95pbd in 2023

Renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has predicted that in 2023, global oil price is expected to hover between $80pbod (per barrel of oil production) and $95pbod. Rewane, who made this known at the Lagos Business School (LBS) December 2022 Presentation in Lagos, disclosed that energy prices was expected to remain elevated in 2023 due to lingering conflict in Ukraine and OPEC production cuts. According to him, reduction in aggregate demand & ease on oil sanctions on Venezuela will put a floor on oil price increases.

He said that an increase in the price of major export prices of oil and gas would increase in 2023 but not as much as that of imports as OPEC’s bargaining power weakens in terms of trade could deteriorate further. According to him, global real GDP growth will slow sharply in 2023 to 1.7 per cent (2022 estimate: 3 per cent), adding that this could be attributed to the ripple effects of Russia-Ukraine war, global monetary tightening, wconomic slowdown in advanced economies, including China. In addition, he noted that Eurozone economy would fall into recession in 2023, especially to contract by 0.3 per cent (2022 estimate: three per cent).

Russia’s weaponisation of gas deliveries to result in energy shortages and the US may escape recession in 2023. Speaking further on the 2023 projections in the global economy, Rewane explained that commodity prices would drop in 2023 but will remain historically high, keeping a floor under inflation. He added that global inflation would dip to 6.5 per cent in 2023 from an estimated 9.4 per cent in 2022. To him, policy rate will peak in H1’23 and will remain high in 2023-24. China’s GDP growth to recover to 4.7 per cent in 2023 from 3.3 per cent in 2022.

This means loosening of its zero- COVID policy will underpin recovery but raises the risk of surging COVID-19 cases. While speaking on Nigeria’s economy, Rewane stressed that from the World Bank, infrastructure deficit in Nigeria is estimated at $100 billion annually. To close the gap, he said Nigeria would need to spend $3 trillion. On why the government “cannot” meet this requirement alone, the renowned economist alluded to the fact that total FGN budget for 2023 was about $49 billion, that is 50 per cent below the $100 billion required to be spent on infrastructure alone annually. In addition, total FGN CAPEX from 1999 to 2021 is $49.6 billion. On what high interest rate means for investment in Nigeria, Rewane noted that downward risks existed, making investment spending to decline by four per cent in 2023, adding that cost of borrowing would trend upwards. On increased investment in road infrastructure, the FDC Limited helmsman explained that Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the global supply chain and this led to astronomical increase in diesel costs, with diesel price rose 156 per cent to N800/liter from N312/liter in February 2022. Other legacy problems are insecurity and bad roads. Responding to the country’s market size, he said Nigeria had the largest consumer market in Africa, with the population to increase to 223.8 million in 2023. Also, inflation tapering in 2023 implies that real disposable income will increase, real returns will rise, and private consumption will also increase. This means a potential upside for corporates, higher earnings and greater profit margin.

