Rewane: Interest rates may rise in January 2021

With heightened inflationary pressures, occasioned by the coronavirus (Covid-19)-induced economic crisis, set to continue into the new year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is likely to increase interest rates in January 2021, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said.

Rewane, who made this prediction while reacting to the outcome of the latest CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, in a presentation obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, also forecast that inflation could hit 16.5 per cent in Q1’21.

With inflation rising for the 14th consecutive month to hit 14.23 per cent in October, there was speculation in some quarters that the MPC would announce measures to curb the trend at its meeting last week.

However, a fortnight before the MPC commenced its meeting, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released Q3’20 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers, which showed negative growth of 3.62 per cent (6.10% contraction in Q2’ 2020), thus confirming that the economy had slid into recession.

According to analysts, the NBS data led to the committee leaving rates unchanged, as it retained the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent, the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR, the Cash Reserves Requirement (CRR) at 27.5 per cent and the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

While reading the meeting’s communiqué, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “The committee noted that inflation continued to be driven by supply side disruptions arising from COVID-19 and other legacy factors. Key amongst these, are: the security challenges in parts of the country; increase in food prices; and the recent hike in pump price of PMS and electricity tariff.

The MPC, therefore, emphasized the need to address structural supply side issues putting upward pressure on costs of production and unemployment. “At this meeting, the committee focused not only on price stability, but also on the need to speedily take actions to exit the recession. In view of these considerations, the choices before the committee were focused on whether: to tighten the stance of policy to address rising price levels recognizing its primary mandate of price stability; to ease to support output recovery; or to hold to allow existing policy initiatives to permeate the economy.

“The committee noted that, although the appropriate response to rising inflationary pressure would be to tighten the stance of policy in order to moderate upward pressure on prices, it nevertheless, felt that doing this would exert downward pressure on the recovery of output growth.

The committee also felt that tightening would negate the Bank’s desire to expand credit to the real sector at affordable terms, not only to boost production, but also to increase consumer spending.

To the committee, tightening was therefore not the appropriate response at this time.” However, the CBN’s Inflation Attitudes Survey (IAS) Report for Q3’20, released a few days ago, did reveal that many Nigerians believe that the country’s economy would end up weaker if prices start to rise faster than they do now.

The reported stated that “62.1 per cent of the respondents believed that the economy would end up weaker, 9.0 per cent stated that it would be stronger, 12.6 per cent of the respondents believed it would make a little difference, while 16.4 per cent did not know.

“The responses showed considerable support for price stability, as majority (62.1 per cent) agreed that the economy will end up weaker. This is consistent with the notion that inflation constrains economic growth.”

