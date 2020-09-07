Rewane: Lower savings rate’ll boost banks’ Q4 earnings

Prediction

CBN reviewed interest rate on savings deposit to 1.25% per annum

As reactions continue to trail Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) downward review of the minimum interest rate on savings deposit to a minimum of 10per cent of the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)or 1.25per cent per annum, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Ltd, (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said that the move will boost banks’ earnings in 2020, especially in the fourth quarter of this year.

The CBN in a circular to all lenders, last Monday, directed that the minimum interest rate on savings deposit be reduced to a minimum of 10 per cent of the benchmark interest rate-the MPR- or 1.25per cent, per annum, from the previous minimum of 30 per cent of the MPR, or 3.75 per cent per annum.

The new savings deposit rate regime took effect from Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Commenting on the apex bank’s directive in his Lagos Business School (LBS) Breakfast Session, September 2020, presentation obtained by New Telegraph last week, Rewane said that while the development will boost banks’ earnings this year, it would also widen negative real rate of return on investment, given rising inflation.

The FDC boss said: “Lower savings interest rate will boost banks’ earnings in 2020 most especially in Q4. Banks with relatively higher funding costs and high savings mix (will) benefit more – Zenith (23.65%), GTB (27.26%). Banking equities could be a net beneficiary given scope for continued dividend payments and unwillingness of PFAs to take additional duration risk.”

He, however, pointed out that the move will also have a negative impact on the banking sector.

According to Rewane, “lower interest rates at a time of rising inflation will further widen the negative real rate of return on investment. It could increase the marginal propensity to consume and stoke inflationary pressures; naira weakness will increase capital flight out of Nigeria.”

Noting that savings penetration and growth has improved significantly over the years, with “savings deposit/GDP increasing to 4per cent in 2019 from three per cent in 2013; growing three times faster than other deposits and accounting for 23 per cent of system deposits in 2019 compared to 14 per cent in 2013,” the financial expert suggested that the CBN directive could affect savings culture, given that 1.25per cent per annum is the “lowest level of savings interest rate since 2013.”

In a note last Tuesday, analysts at FBNQuest Research had said the CBN’s recent downward review of the minimum interest rate on savings deposit would lead to a slight reduction in banks’ funding cost as well as a widening of negative interest that bank customers earn on savings deposit accounts, to 11.5per cent from the -8.7per cent rate implied by the former interest rate regime.

