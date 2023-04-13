Rewane: Nigeria’s fintech fund inflows to shrink over US banks’ crisis

Nigeria’s fintech sector may be in for big meltdown and cut in capital inflow as the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank in the United States may restrain funding to the sector in Nigeria in 2023. Disclosing this recently, renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said that the country’s fintech industry should expect a further shrink in the total value of start-up funding, venture capital from the $507 million achieved in 2022 this year. According to him, the total value of fintech start-up funding by venture capital jumped to $536.7million in 2021 from $20.9 million in 2015, before declining to $507 million in 2022. Rewane, who made this known at the Lagos Business School (LBS) April 2023 Presentation in Lagos, stated that SVB was a major financier of tech startups and venture capital in the US.

He said with their collapse, coupled with Signature Bank, Nigeria’s fintech space is likely to come under pressure in venture capital funding inflow in 2023. He said that top fintechs in Nigeria, including, Flutterwave, Interswitch, Chippers, Paystack, Kuda, Paga, and others, should be bracing for hard times during the year, as SVB’s collapse, shut down of Signature Bank, near collapse of the First Republic Bank, emergency take over of Credit Suisse, would undoubtedly have major impacts on Nigeria’s economy, especially the financial and fintech space this year.

The guest speaker at the LBS April lecture explained that global financial tremor started with the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank, adding that the affected institutions had pre-existing conditions. He, however, pointed out that the spread of the contagion was contained due to rapid and coordinated response by regulators and top banks. While speaking on the spillover, the renowned economist stated that the Federal Reserve took immediate steps to improve confidence in the banking system. In addition, the UK arm of SVB was rescued by HSBC while First Citizen Bank struck a deal with the FDIC to buy part of SVB’s deposits and loans worth $72 billion FDIC to take care of the $20 billion loss from the failure of SVB with its deposit-insurance fund. Credit Suisse was taken over immediately by UBS before collapse.

He alluded to the fact that the Bank of England stated that European banks were safe and liquid enough to withstand headwinds, while Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest bank, dodged the bullet due to massive liquidity and strong capital base. Rewane, while quoting global financial experts on the financial tremor, said that Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan, noted that banking crisis was not over yet. “We do not expect it to be like 2008. But we do not know when it will end.” Also, the Chairman of Saudi National Bank, who failed to increase its stake in Credit Suisse, Ammar al-Khudairy, falls on his sword.