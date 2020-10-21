Rewane: Ongoing protests will intensify inflationary pressures

T

he Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said that the ongoing protests across the country against police brutality(#EndSARS) are likely to intensify inflationary pressures in the near term due to the disruption of business activities.

The respected economist, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, predicted that Nigeria’s inflation rate will maintain its upward trajectory through Q4’ 2020 in spite of the suspension of the cost reflective electricity tariffs.

According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week, Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020 indicating 0.49% point higher than 13.22% recorded in August 2020. This was the 13th consecutive monthly increase and the highest inflation in thirty-one months.

Rewane stated: “Outlook Headline inflation is expected to continue its upward trajectory through Q4’20 in spite of the suspension of the cost reflective electricity tariffs. The on-going protest will intensify inflationary pressures in the near term as business activities are disrupted. Food pressures will also intensify due to output constraints, supply chain disruptions and forex rationing strategy. The unrelenting rise in inflation coupled with a deeper contraction in Q3 GDP (to be released on November 23rd) will make the outcome of the MPC meeting a tough call.”

The FDC boss further noted that: “Besides the upward inflationary trend, the faster pace of increase suggests that inflation is unlikely to start tapering in the near term. The CBN believes that an inflation rate above 12% is growth retarding. Nigeria is in stagflation, as the rise in inflation coincides with a major contraction in growth (-6.1%). This, in the midst of a health crisis will make the resolution more complicated. However, addressing these challenges is not a binary choice between growth and inflation, but can be salvaged with a cocktail of fiscal, monetary and trade measures.”

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday disclosed that Nigeria lost more than N700 billion in economic value to the #EndSARS protests in twelve days.

In a statement, LCCI President, Toki Mabogunje, noted that the peaceful protest has started to witness various unintended outcomes, despite its positive and noble objectives.

She emphasized that these unintended outcomes coming from the frustration of the youths, have been at great cost to the economy and this continues to create bottlenecks and disruptions to businesses and the economy in general.

“Over the past 12 days, economic activities have been crippled in most parts of the country,” the LCCI President said, adding that: “There is a great risk that the situation may degenerate into a case of the complete breakdown of law and order.”

Yesterday, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed a 24-hour curfew to try and quell disruptions in the city, which is home to the headquarters of Nigeria’s biggest banks and other companies.

The curfew was imposed in Lagos after a police station was torched and a major expressway linking the city to the northern and southeastern parts of the country was sealed off. In Abuja, soldiers dispersed protesters who had gathered in various parts of the city.

