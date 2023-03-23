Rewane: Post- elec tion outcome to pose challenges for new govt

Following pockets of controversies that have trailed the just concluded elections across the country, renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has predicted that the outcome will pose macroeconomic challenges for the incoming administration.

In particular, Rewane explained that the current level of frustration with regard to the general election had, unarguably, made the crumbling economy a flashpoint for the new government, saying that it would require political acumen and maturity from the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his intending cabinet to surmount the impending challenges. Rewane, who made this known at the Lagos Business School (LBS) March 2023 Presentation in Lagos, pointed out that diffusing the current socio-political tension in the country required astute intervention in order for the country to prevent another #End-SARS experience.

The renowned economist stated that all eyes would be on the new government in the way it will shapen the country’s fragile economy, especially with regard to subsidy removal, import substitution and export promotion, currency convertibility, foreign exchange volatility, poverty reduction and others. Speaking on monetary policy, Rewane noted that monetary policy tightening, reduction in aggregate demand/output, higher borrowing costs and naira depreciation were expected to form a fulcrum for the new government. In addition, he stressed that one of the biggest challenges for the government was meeting the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and other international donors on rescheduling and restructuring of Nigeria’s debt, including move for total cancellation of the debts. Already, President Vladimir Putin disclosed on Monday that Rus-sia had written off African countries’ debt amounting to more than $20 billion. Rewane said: “Exchange rate –crawling peg (tinkering with the exchange rate a little bit), interest rates -setting the tone for engagement with *The IMF & World Bank *Donor – rescheduling and restructuring of debt, dealing with the ultimate problem of growth & fiscal consolidation.”

Speaking further on fiscal policy, he stressed that development plan by Ministry of Finance, inclusive growth that results in seven per cent annual real GDP growth, and targeting a $12 trillion output in 2050, would be the priorities of the incoming government. On the post-election policy outlook, the renowned economist daid:“President Buhari is a product of the same political party (APC). Promises to continue and improve on the performance of the Buhari administration, Is there going to be continuity, a major departure or a blend? “The policy making environment is marred by conflict of interest and contradiction in policies. There are problems of legitimacy and moral authorities. Mobilising people to accept key policy changes will be difficult.” On the long-term policy changes, he stated that transition from imperfect markets (monopolies & state capture) towards perfect market was being facilitated by poverty and perfect information driven by increased use of modern technology.

