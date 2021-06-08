Rewane predicts naira’s appreciation on parallel market

As concerns mount over the continued decline in the value of naira against major currencies, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has predicted that the local currency will appreciate to N490/$1 this month. He also forecast that the “parallel market rate will oscillate between N470/$ and N490/$ in July.”

The FDC boss stated this in his June 2021 Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session presentation, which was obtained by New Telegraph yesterday. Naira, which has been on a free fall on the parallel market in the wake of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s adoption of the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E)-NAFEX- rate as the official rate on May 24, fell to N502 per dollar last Friday, compared with N485/$1 a fortnight ago.

According to Rewane, naira’s sharp decline on the parallel market is due to “panic buying, speculative trading, forex rationing and front loading of demand.”

He, however, stated that “after the speculative trading and panic buying, naira should appreciate,” adding that the local currency would “appreciate in the parallel market to N490/$ and) crawl up to N412/$- N415/$ at the I&E window.

He predicted that naira would be bolstered by CBN increasing its intervention in the forex market by $1 billion, as well as high oil price ($70pb) and increased oil production in July.

Rewane, who welcomed CBN’s adoption of NAFEX rate as the official rate, said the move indicated that the apex bank was moving towards exchange rate convergence, adding that it also meant that “forex transactions (are) now strictly system generated- not on mobile phones.” Furthermore, he noted that CBN’s adoption of NAFEX rate would lead to the creation of “a more transparent price discovery and settlement system.”

The FDC CEO, who is also a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council, pointed out that CBN’s adoption of NAFEX rate as the official rate would boost government revenue. Rewane said he expected convergence around the I&E rate to continue, thus “further reducing the parallel market premium.”

Commenting on CBN’s “Naira- 4-dollar” promo, which the regulator introduced in its bid to boost remittance inflows, Rewane predicted that the scheme would have a “muted” impact on the external reserves in the near term. He said: “CBN will continue to clear its forex demand backlog to Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). Gross external reserves likely to fall towards $32bn.

(However,) higher oil price ($70pb) will buoy naira and reserves.” In a report last week, analysts at FBNQuest Research said that they were not “convinced” by CBN’s pledge to adopt market-determined foreign exchange rates. As the analysts put it, “CBN has moved close to unification of rates and may well complete the exercise in the months ahead.

We are less convince by its pledge to adopt ‘marketdetermined’ fx rates because of its preference for managing and administering the market.

“The government’s rate is now the NAFEX rate, which it does not set but which it can guide, being a core supplier of dollars (particularly when the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are not tempted by the returns). We, therefore, see a slow downward trend for the naira under the guidance of the CBN.

This time around, we doubt that the FPIs will shore up reserves. Support will come in the form of an oil price recovery, a possible new allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and, the FGN trusts, the release of multilateral loans.”

Last week, the Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) told journalists that the association would commence what it called “Operation No Street Trading,”

to stop the hawking of foreign exchange by BDC operators as part of measures aimed at strengthening naira. According to a statement issued by the President of ABCON, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, the decision was part of the resolutions reached by BDC directors at the meeting of the operators on June 2 in Lagos.

The statement reads in part: “All operators are to collaborate in bringing down the forex rates in the market; street trading by BDC should be discouraged/banned and ABCON will commence operation ‘no street trading.’

“BDCs should improve return rendition to regulatory authorities; margin review to meet operational requirements; widening the scope of transactions; digitalisation of BDC operations.”

The association warned in the statement that it would punish errant members, disclosing that its compliance officers and staff would soon commence nationwide supervision of BDC operations. In April, ABCON had called on CBN to review the transaction margin for BDCs above the current N2 per dollar to enable its members sustain their businesses.

The BDCs buy dollars from CBN at N390/$1 and are expected to sell to end users at not more than N392/$1, representing N2 commission per transaction. ABCON had also, in a recent statement, advised foreign exchange users and the general public to patronise only BDC operators licensed by CBN in order to get dollars at the approved rate.

