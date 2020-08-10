Rewane: Slow economic recovery may increase default risk

As Nigeria’s rising debt profile continues to spark concern across the country, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said that there is a risk of default if economic recovery is slower than projected. He stated this in his Lagos Business School (LBS) Breakfast Session presentation for August obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

The FDC boss, who is also a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Advisory Council, said that Nigeria was struggling to cope with the economic crisis, occasioned by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, adding that “recovery could prove elusive.” He said the FDC was projecting that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could contract by 3.5 per cent and 1.90 per cent in Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 respectively and that: “Recovery is not likely until Q1 2021.”

According to him, “There is a risk of default if the economic recovery is slower than expected.” In recent weeks, Nigeria’s external debt, especially the loans that the country obtained from China and the consequences of a default, have been the subject of heated debate among financial analysts.

While critics worry that a clause in the loan agreement between the nation and China would lead to the Chinese taking possession of the projects financed by them if Nigeria defaults in the servicing of the loan, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stressed that the Federal Government has the capability to pay back loans collected for the construction of rail projects within the stipulated period of 20 years.

Also, assuring that the country would not default in the servicing of its loans, the Debt Management Office (DMO), in a statement last week, said: “Nigeria explicitly provides for Debt Service on its External and Domestic Debt in its annual budgets. In effect, this means that debt service is recognised and payment is planned for. In addition, a number of the projects being (and to be) financed by the loans are either revenue generating or have the potential to generate revenue.”

The DMO also said in its statement that as at March 31, 2020, the total borrowing by Nigeria from China was $3.121 billion (N1.13 trilion at USD/N361), adding that: “This amount represents only 3.94% of Nigeria’s total public debt of $79.303 billion (N28,628.49 billion at USD/ N361) as at March 31, 2020.”

It emphasized that: “The total borrowing from China of $3.121 billion as at March 31, 2020, are concessional loans with interest rates of 2.50% per annum, tenor of 20 years and grace period (Moratorium) of seven years.” However, commenting on the debt statistics released by the DMO, analysts at FBNQuest Capital Research, said that while they still regard Nigeria’s debt burden as, “manageable,” the coronavirus crisis, as well as the slump in oil prices, were a threat to Nigeria’s debt sustainability.

The analysts said in a note titled, “Blended external debt service for the FGN,” that: “Total debt service on the FGN’s external obligations amounted to $473 million in Q1 2020, consisting of $263 million and $210 million on market and non-market debt. This was $116 million above the comparable year-earlier period.

“The burden, which totalled $1.33 billion in 2019, should be comfortable for a country producing +/- 2.0mbpd crude in calmer days. The COVID-19 virus, the domestic lockdown, the weakness in the oil price and the production restraint of OPEC+ are all negatives for Nigeria’s debt sustainability.”

Continuing, they said: “Based upon annual interest and fee payments in the 12 months to March 2020 and the stock of debt as at end-September, we calculate the average borrowing cost from the World Bank Group at 1.1 per cent, the African Development Bank Group at 2.0 per cent and Exim Bank of China at 2.8 per cent. For the FGN’s commercial obligations, the average works out at 7.5 per cent. “If we put forex risk aside, it remains the case that external debt is less costly to service than domestic even when we allow for the sharp fall in rates on FGN bonds and NTBs.”

But analysts are predicting further increase in the country’s external debt stock given that the government is sourcing funds to combat the pandemic. For instance, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), on April 30, approved a $3.4 billion in emergency financial assistance for Nigeria to support the government’s efforts in addressing the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 shock and the sharp fall in oil prices.

Similarly, the African Development Bank (AfDB), in June, approved a $288.5 million loan to help Nigeria tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its impact on people and businesses. Also, the World Bank, last Friday, announced that it had approved $114.28 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic. It said the intervention includes $100 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) and $14.28 million grant from the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility.

