Rewane: SSA to witness major headwinds in 2022

Renowned economist, Bismarck Rewane, has forecast that hard times await Nigeria and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) in 2022 as increased borrowing will put more countries in distress.

Also, Rewane disclosed that external debt stock in SSA economy would maintain an upward trajectory in 2022 in a region of $768.4 billion, as more countries look to the international debt market.

Rewane, the Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited explained that the region would remain vulnerable to external shocks in terms of economic recovery, amidst COVID-19, debt pressures and heightening fiscal pressures.

According to him, six African countries are already in debt distress, namely Congo-Brazzaville, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe, Somalia, Sudan and Zimbabwe, sighting the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He added that Zambia was also in debt distress after a sovereign default in 2020.

The renowned economic expert stated that new global resurgence in COVID-19 infections would also heighten the risk of fiscal pressures in SSA GDP and that this is expected to increase borrowing and likely to push more countries under distress.

For instance, Rewane disclosed that at least 15 more countries, including Cameroon, Ethiopia, Ghana and Kenya, were running a high risk of debt. He further said inflation is forecast to average 8.6 per cent in 2022.

Likewisely, sub-Saharan Africa GDP is projected to grow by 3.8 per cent in 2022, from an estimated growth of 3.7 per cent in 2021.

To him, sustained economic recovery in 2022 will be 3.6 per cent, supported by the global commodity price boom and short-term policies focussing on containing the fallout of the pandemic.

He added that recovery would, however, be largely uneven, reflecting divergence between SSA and other regions, including inequality within SSA and inequality with countries.

Rewane predicted SSA’s trade balance to move to a surplus position in 2022 in the region of $0.3 billion. Rewane’s other economic predictions are that public finances would remain under pressure (fiscal deficit to GDP: -5.6 per cent, Expenditure on health to spike, Inflation to decline to 9.3 per cent in 2022 and, central banks to be cautious about rate hike for fear of stagflation.

He also stated that 10 of the 54 African countries have elections in 2022 – political risks – saying that four of these 10 countries had issued Eurobonds this year, while three of the four countries are already at a high risk of debt distress and Ghana and Kenya at high risk of debt distress.

