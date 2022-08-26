Rhapsody of Realities hits 7,000 languages

A t a global programme dubbed Reachout Live with Pastor Chris, Christ Embassy will celebrate a historic milestone as the Rhapsody of Realities devotional is now in 7,000 languages of the world. No platform or publication in the world has ever been translated into 7,000 distinct languages. LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy, has therefore set aside September 2 and 3 as key dates to mark the huge influence and growth of the devotional Rhapsody of Realities in a global gathering themed Reachout Live with Pastor Chris.

The event, according to a statement from the media department, will be streamed live over all LoveWorld satellite networks, major terrestrial television and radio stations, websites, and social media platforms. “On those two days – September 2 and 3—billions of participants will be led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, author of the devotional Rhapsody of Realities, President of the LoveWorld Nation, and a global icon of the Christian faith, to list, explain, and laud the incredible impact that this one book has had on the lives of billions of people from every country in the world,” the statement read. Rhapsody of Realities, popularly known as “The Messenger Angel,” has shown itself to be more than a book. The devotional has had tangible results and supernatural transformations in the lives of billions of people who live under its daily influence.

