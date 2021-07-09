News

Rhett Lindsey is moving the American hiring system to a better and more just tomorrow.

Rhett Lindsey is the founder and CEO of Siimee. Siimee is a social impact platform which aims to eliminate bias in hiring and transform the way employers connect with a job seeker.

 

Initially, Lindsey has been and leading and collaborating with teams of renowned companies like Facebook, Tinder, Microsoft, and the Walt Disney company by sourcing and hiring talent in the technology and software development sectors for more than 7 years.

 

While he was working in the Tinder company, Lindsey was the first to establish and led the tech conglomerate’s first black history month series and collaborating with social impact organizations in Los Angeles and surrounding areas. As a recruiter, Rhett dealt with unjust recruitment technologies such as Applicant Tracking Systems, or ATS, that led to unconscious bias in the hiring process.

 

That’s when the idea of starting a company where bias in hiring can be eliminated struck his mind. In the year 2020, he resigned from the job and launched his own recruiting app Siimee.

 

Siimee is a recruiting and hiring platform that connects job seekers and employers through a face-to-face matching experience that eliminates favouritism that often occurs early in the hiring process of any company. It aims to shift the focus from quota characteristics to meaningful qualifications, creating genuinely equal opportunities for all the people out there who are looking for a job opportunity.

The goal of Siimee is to be a platform where they provide equitable and purposeful connection experiences for job seekers and employers.

 

They try to focus on who people are, not what they are. Siimee believes to change the corporate recruiting and hiring landscape.

 

They aim to provide all new possibilities for both job seekers and hiring leaders and end the limitation of job opportunities. They are trying to change the flawed systematic approach where hiring leaders use to qualify, source, and recruit potential candidates for positions which often happen during recruitment in any company.

Rhett is currently working to increase awareness of the inherent problems in recruiting and hiring, developing training programs, and creating a non-biased hiring tool that is completely unlike the ATS used by more than 90% of large U.S. corporations. In his career, his experience in recruiting has been nationally featured in media outlets like including The Washington Post, CNBC, and CBS News This Morning.
To know more about Siimee, you can check out their website:
www.siimee.com
You can also follow Rhett Lindsey himself, on his Instagram profile:
https://www.instagram.com/rhett_lindsey/

