News

RHOAbuja: Meet Arafa, the ‘Jesus Girl’ who also loves to party

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

In life, balance is everything, and no one does that better than Arafa, a cast member of the recently announced The Real Housewives of Abuja, who loves Jesus and also loves to party. Arafa, who studied Theatre Arts and French and has a Masters in International Relations, is an art enthusiast and the creative director of Selara Lifestyle. She loves art, dance, music, designing clothes and, most importantly, she loves her family.

The Russian-born mom of twins is also the owner of Selara Stiletto Studio, a female- only pole and sensual dance studio in Abuja. The half-Tanzanian, half-Calabar princess is also the most certified Zumba instructor in Nigeria with six Zumba licences. She’s also able to hold conversations in French, Swahili, and a bit of Hausa. Arafa’s passion for empowering women to feel good about themselves is at the heart of her businesses and everything she does. In her words, “I empower women through dance and beauty. I love to make them feel good, and I have created a space for people to let their hair down, be happy and ready to conquer the world.” On the fashion front, Arafa does not follow trends; she sets them. And this can be seen in her edgy, expressive fashion choices and signature haircut. Arafa will be dishing the drama and bringing “everything sugar and spice” on The Real Housewives of Abuja when it debuts exclusively on Showmax on February 17.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo 2020: Otu of Igarra donates N1m to Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Edo State monarch, the Otu of Igarra, High Chief Joseph Mayaki Akpeji, has donated N1 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate,Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu in the September 19 governorship election in the state. The monarch, who also assured the APC candidate of Igarra votes, however, made […]
News Top Stories

Anambra: Soludo presents N260bn 2023 budget

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Anambra State Governor- Chukwuma Soludo yesterday presented the 2023 budget of N260 billion to the House of Assembly. A breakdown of the budget tagged “Budget of Acceleration” shows that capital expenditure will gulp N164.2 billion, accounting for 63.2 per cent while the recurrent expenditure of N95.5 billion accounts for 36.8 per cent with a deficit […]
News

Ugwuanyi imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on two Enugu councils

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Igbo-Eze North and Igbo- Eze South Local Government Areas of the state. A statement from the state government stated that the order will take effect daily between the hours of 6pm to 6am. According to the statement by the Secretary to the State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica