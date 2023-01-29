RHOAbuja: Meet Arafa, the ‘Jesus Girl’ who also loves to party

In life, balance is everything, and no one does that better than Arafa, a cast member of the recently announced The Real Housewives of Abuja, who loves Jesus and also loves to party. Arafa, who studied Theatre Arts and French and has a Masters in International Relations, is an art enthusiast and the creative director of Selara Lifestyle. She loves art, dance, music, designing clothes and, most importantly, she loves her family.

The Russian-born mom of twins is also the owner of Selara Stiletto Studio, a female- only pole and sensual dance studio in Abuja. The half-Tanzanian, half-Calabar princess is also the most certified Zumba instructor in Nigeria with six Zumba licences. She’s also able to hold conversations in French, Swahili, and a bit of Hausa. Arafa’s passion for empowering women to feel good about themselves is at the heart of her businesses and everything she does. In her words, “I empower women through dance and beauty. I love to make them feel good, and I have created a space for people to let their hair down, be happy and ready to conquer the world.” On the fashion front, Arafa does not follow trends; she sets them. And this can be seen in her edgy, expressive fashion choices and signature haircut. Arafa will be dishing the drama and bringing “everything sugar and spice” on The Real Housewives of Abuja when it debuts exclusively on Showmax on February 17.

