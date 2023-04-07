2023 Elections News Politics

Rhodes-Vivour Speaks On Link With IPOB

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has clarified his alleged link with the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The LP candidate who spoke on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Friday said

Recall that in the build-up to the March 18 gubernatorial and State Assembly election, a rumour emerged that the Rhodes-Vivour has a tie with the pro-Biafran group based on his past tweets about Biafra agitation.

In connection to it, former Media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri posted a video that asserted that the LP candidate had confessed his support for IPOB in some capacity in the past.

In his defence, Olawale Rhodes-Vivour, the father of Gbadebo denounced the claims of his son being an Igbo.

He also distanced him from the secessionist movement agitating for the actualization of Biafra Republic, saying “Gbadebo has no time for IPOB. This boy is highly educated and highly driven. We can track his record everyday in Lagos. He has no time for IPOB.

“Gbadebo is an activist, who reacts to anything negative within the law to ensure he is able to change the status quo. He doesn’t stop while pushing, he ensures he achieves his aim before resting, that is Gbadebo,” he said.

But speaking during the Arise TV interview today, the LP candidate said everything was a pure lie.

“Everything that happened after the #EndSARS shooting (the burning of the BRT buses) was a complete shame and the lies against my person was just too much.

“They said I was a leader of IPOB who spearheaded the destruction of Lagos. Everything is a lie,” Rhodes-Vivour affirmed.

