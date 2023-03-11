Rhodes-Vivour’s confident ride as aftermath of Obi’s triumph in Lagos

The atmosphere was electrifying and boisterous as members of the opposition Labour Party in Lagos State converged on a popular event centre located within the Ikeja Government Reservation Area (GRA). Dressed in clothes depicting the colours and logos of the LP, members who were mostly young Nigerians, came from all the nooks and crannies of the state to savour the joy of victory.

They were in a joyous mood and they had a reason to be so. Two Saturday’s prior to that Thursday event, the Labour Party did what was deemed unthinkable by defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in their Lagos fortress. By the time the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results recorded by the 18 presidential candidates for Lagos, their candidate, Mr. Peter Obi polled 582,454 his counterpart in the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, came second with 572, 606 votes.

Added to that, the hitherto unknown Labour Party won about four House of Representatives seats, sending members of the party into a frenzy of sorts thus buoying their optimism that the party would just be able to dislodge APC from power in the state. Fully aware of this feat, the leadership of the Labour Party in Lagos has moved swiftly to seize the momentum to ensure that the party wrest control of the state from the APC who in turn is leaving no stone unturned to retain the state in the rescheduled election slated for next Saturday. Apart from the leadership of the LP in Lagos, the leaders of the party at the centre were also present at the event. Those who made it to the event include the Director- General of the Obi/Datti Campaign Organisation, Chief Akin Osuntokun, one of the spokesmen for the organization, Comrade Yunusa Tanko as well as scores of other leaders.

They were hosted and received into the event by the state executive committee members led by the Chairman, Mrs Oladayo Ekong, as well as the Governorship Candidate, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who led other candidates of the party for next week’s election. Tagged Youth O’ Clock, the occasion was put together to review the successes that were recorded in the last poll and chart the way forward for the next one which everyone in the hall sees as very crucial not just for the party but for all Nigerians who desire to see a new country of their dreams. In her welcome address, Ekong who hailed the tenacity of members as well as voters who stood with the party during the election stated that the people of Lagos State deserve a better deal in terms of how they are governed and promised them (Lagosians) a new deal when the party is voted into power.

“I went with the campaign train to all parts of Lagos State during the election. I went to places such as Ajegunle, Ijora-Badia and others places and I wept because when I remember the kind of money Lagos State Government says it budgets for the state, I never believed that we could have such a slum in the state,” she said. Ekong who claimed to be receiving threats from some unknown people in the state, stated that other members must be having similar threats but urged that though such should be expected, members should not be cowed, saying victory was very much in sight. Addressing those present, Osuntokun stated that the figures credited to the party in Lagos fell short of what was posted by INEC, saying the victory recorded was a landslide one which he urged members to replicate next week at the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He stated that the state and Nigeria needed a fresh and new way of doing things, saying “What Nigeria and Lagos State need now is not the experience of the old order but a new set of forward looking, young leaders that would take the country to the Promised Land.” On his party Rhodes-Vivour who accused the ruling party of mudslinging, added that he was ready to receive all the insults being hauled at him. He said he was very optimistic of a positive outing next week considering field reports he has been getting from Lagosians, particularly youths.

The governorship hopeful urged all members to come out and vote for him and all the candidates of the party for the Lagos State House of Assembly, saying “I and the party have devised adequate security cover for them to come out and exercise their franchise.” The event ended with members departing to their respective locations on a positive note but it remains to be seen how this event will spur the attendees to action.

