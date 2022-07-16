Arts & Entertainments

RHOL: Chioma, Toyin tangle as reunion ends

Since it premiered in April 2022, The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) has been serving all the premium drama and entertainment needed. The second part of the reunion was just as explosive as the previous episode. The drama from the first part was indeed a prelude to what was to come in the second part. From the face-off between Toyin and Carolyna to the ended friendship between former besties, Chioma and Carolyna, to Mariam returning Carolyna’s gift, it was a whole lot of drama and intrigues at play.

The show started with Uti asking Chioma what she meant when she said there was nothing to compete with, in regards to the competition between herself and Toyin? Chioma responded that she does not watch what other people are doing as she focuses on herself. Toyin then mentions that Chioma likes to make a grand entrance, referencing Laura’s fashion show when Chioma deliberately hung back to touch up her makeup and make a grand entrance. From there on it was counter accusations between the two ladies. This escalated, almost leading to exchange of blows, with Toyin lunging at Chioma.

It was shocking to see that Mariam had an issue with Carolyna as they never had any confrontation on the show. Mariam announced she had a gift for Carolyna, only for her to return the scarf Carolyna had gifted her earlier in the season. Chioma and Carolyna were the resident besties on the show till the last episode when we saw them go off at each other. Following Mariam’s revelation, Chioma tells her side of the story and confirms what Mariam said as the truth. The second part of the reunion was a good way to end the first season of the show as we look forward to a more entertaining and explosive second season.

 

