Ribadu: I’ll not proceed to S’Court in party’s interest

The former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has said that he would not proceed to the Supreme Court in his case against the governorship candidate of the party, Aisha Dahiru Ahmed Binani. In a statement by his campaign directorate yesterday, Ribadu said he decided to take such a difficult decision in the interest of the party, urging his supporters to support Binani’s gubernatorial ambition.

According to a letter to the acting state chairman of the party, Ribadu said: “As you are aware, the Court of Appeal had given its judgement on the dispute arising from our governorship primary, which went against the prayers we made in the suit I instituted. “I have been in consultations with my family and political associates. I have reflected deeply on my aspiration to govern the state, an opportunity to serve my dear state as my contribution for a more purposeful future for the state, he stressed.”

 

