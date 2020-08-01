Arts & Entertainments

Ric Hassani to create original music for David Oyelowo, Oprah Winfrey’s film

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani announced recently that he would be providing original soundtrack for American actor of Nigerian descent, David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, ‘The Water Man.’ The Oprah Winfrey- produced movie, which is currently in post-production was exclusively teased on People Magazine with pictures. This comes about a year after Hassani sold out a show in Honduras.

The wins have been steady coming for the Nigerian singer. The Water Man is about a boy who sets out on a quest to save his ill mother by searching for a mythic figure said to have magical healing powers. The movie stars David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Maria Bello, Alfred Molina and others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Theatre goes digital for The Making of Day

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The prospect of digital theatre performances was brought to the fore on Sunday following a successful staged reading of Akolo Anthony James’ “The Making of Day”, produced by Umoreng David owned JBW Studios. The idea of digital theatre became imperative following the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken to checks its spread. Written to be performed […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jaybytee: Another dancehall star on the rise

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fast-rising singer and songwriter, Obiajulu Kachikwuru Okeyokafor, better known as Jaybytee, is out with his explosive dancehall music. The jaw-breaking vibes according to industry observers is in a class of its own, given the quality of the lyrics and production which is not found anywhere in the country at the moment. According to Jaybytee whose […]
Arts & Entertainments

Drama as lady allegedly invites ‘babalawo’ boyfriend to help recover her money from bank

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a lady allegedly invited her herbalist to help her recover her money from the bank. According to the man simply identified as Godwin Chibuzor who made the video of the incident which was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, the lady was debited by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: