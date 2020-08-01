Ric Hassani to create original music for David Oyelowo, Oprah Winfrey’s film

Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani announced recently that he would be providing original soundtrack for American actor of Nigerian descent, David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, ‘The Water Man.’ The Oprah Winfrey- produced movie, which is currently in post-production was exclusively teased on People Magazine with pictures. This comes about a year after Hassani sold out a show in Honduras.

The wins have been steady coming for the Nigerian singer. The Water Man is about a boy who sets out on a quest to save his ill mother by searching for a mythic figure said to have magical healing powers. The movie stars David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Maria Bello, Alfred Molina and others.

