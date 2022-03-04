Rice: Gauging success story via integrated milling plants

Despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement on the country’s border reopening to curb imported rice, there is no gainsaying that the rice policy of the Federal Government has been successful, especially in terms of the number of emerging integrated rice mills, multiplier effects on farmers’ productivity and food availability in the land.

In order to justify the policies of the Federal Government on agriculture to be working in all fronts, a data collation by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicated that over 58 new integrated rice mills have been facilitated through various agric interventions in the last seven years. No doubt, the importance of reemergence of the mills is a pointer that Nigeria’s quest towards achieving food sufficiency is on course despite the hurdles created by insecurity in the country’s agricultural space and border reopening. However, the hallmark of the number of emerging integrated rice mills set up following CBN’s introducton of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme has been the multiplier effect on farmers’ productivity, food availability, job creation and poverty alleviation.

To buttress the country’s aggregate rice production growth, the CBN data on floating of the integrated rice mills quoted the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, as saying that rice mills in Nigeria were fewer than 10 in 2015, with a combined capacity of less than 350,000 metric tonnes yearly.

However, as of January 2022, there were over 58 integrated mills with a combined capacity of three million metric tonnes, thanks to President Buhari’s vision to allow the apex bank key into rapidly growing rice production in the country.

Specifically, the CBN governor had explained that ABP, introduced in 2015, had a catalyst effects on rice cultivation, processing and other value chain activities. Indeed, Emefiele recently added that about 10 more integrated mills would be opened this year, totaling 68 in anticipation of making Nigeria a real hub of rice producers and exporters in the African continent. According to him, “food security remains a cardinal deliverable for every developing economy as it serves as the fulcrum of many other economic development indices at this period of induced COVID-19.” Also, the apex bank has assured rice millers of collaboration to boost the rice value chain in Nigeria despite the border reopening by government.

President Buhari had stated that he opened the borders of the country, especially around the troubled North, because he wanted the armed forces to hold on to their constitutional duties to secure the borders. However, the CBN governor has called on integrated millers in the country to also invest in cultivation of rice paddies to complement smallholders’ production and boost availability of raw materials for their mills while driving the policy of the country to be self-sufficient in rice production.

Emefiele made this known in Kano recently while unveiling Gerewa Rice Mill, an integrated 420 metric tonnes per day rice mill. He urged rice mill operators to get involved in paddy cultivation as part of their backward integration plans and cooperation with the Nigerian Rice Farmers Association (RIFAN) for sustainability.

“The private sector-led Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme provides long-term financing options to millers to finance commercial farms, land development, irrigation facilities; and other agricultural infrastructure that will enhance the production plan,” Emefiele said at the event. Mr Reji George, who led the establishment of Olam’s fully integrated, Africa’s largest mechanised commercial farm and milling facility at Rukubi, in Nasarawa State and its massive out-grower scheme), said Nigeria’s rice sector had made significant strides in respect of increased productivity and production volumes of smallholder farmers, thereby increasing the profitability of rice growing, and processors were getting sustainable volumes of high-quality paddies for their mills.

A rice miller and Managing Director, Vertex Rice, Lokoja, Kogi State, Afis Oladejo, explained that the policies of government on local rice production, processing and consumption, to a great extent, had triggered establishment of new and upgrade of existing rice mills and local rice consumption. Also, the Chairman, Bukan Sidi-Lafia Rice Innovation Platform (IP), Nasarawa State, and National President, Association of Small-Scale Agro Producers in Nigeria (ASSAPIN), Joshua Jonathan, said policies, ranging from limited forex for food imports, closure of some land borders to supporting smallholder farmers, had improved rice productiom in terms of quantity, quality and increased consumption of locally produced rice in Nigeria

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...