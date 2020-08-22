News

Rice production: Court remands 3 for alleged fraud in Zamfara

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Comment(0)

An Upper Sharia Court sitting in Maradun Local Government Area headquarters of Zamfara State presided over by Malam Ahmed Sulaiman, has ordered the remand of three persons under Police custody for further investigation over an alleged fraud.

The three suspects had allegedly duped a number of people of the sum of N2, 000 each with the impression to secure the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) loans for them under rice production programme. The prosecutor, Babangida Garba, earlier disclosed the two count charge which include conspiracy and cheating by impersonation filed by one Nasiru Sulaiman against the accused persons identified as Alhaji Aminu Gora, Shehu Abdullahi and Nura Muhammad Mai Damma, before the court were punishable under sections 146 and 174 of the SCPC 2000.

Counsel to the defendants, Bashar Garba and A. Adam, prayed the court to disregard the charges, claiming that the case was initially twisted by the Police as their clients did not in anyway conspired to cheat any group of persons and or individuals but rather were legally engaged by a registered organisation under the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

