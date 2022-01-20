News

Rice pyramid a national deceit –Buhari’s Campaign coordinator

The Ebonyi State Campaign Coordinator of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019 elections, Chief Austin Igwe Edeze, yesterday labelled the rice pyramid launched by the Federal Government in Abuja on Tuesday as “a national deceit”. Edeze, who spoke with journalists on his farms, alleged that Federal Government hoarded rice and packaged it for the pyramid to deceive the nation that it is self-sufficient in rice production. He lamented the rising prices of rice and other food commodities, wondering why the Federal Governtime ment launched the pyramid.

Edeze said: “I am still asking questions about the rice pyramid. What it signifies, what we intend to achieve or are we intending to deceive the world that we are already deceiving the world that we are already self-sufficient because I don’t even know the impact. “

 

