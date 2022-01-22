News

Rice pyramids: It’s a scam with no impact on Nigerians –Ortom, PDP

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and the state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday hit hard on the All Progressives Congress (APC) – led government of President Muhammadu Buhari’s rice pyramid claim built in Abuja, saying it has no impact on the lives of Nigerians. While Governor Ortom views the said pyramid project as a “419” arrangement aimed at convincing Nigerians that the ruling party was working, the PDP describes it as “a jamboree rigged into place” to score some shallow political points.

The governor, who spoke in Makurdi, the state capital, urged President Buhari to instead, embrace policies that will transform the lives of Nigerians, especially chasing away the armed marauding Fulani herdsmen, who have occupied farming communities in the country to enable farmers to farm rice to feed the nation.

He said: “All those ‘419’ pyramids, is that what will help Nigerians? Do policies that will help us and the first thing to do is to chase those marauding Fulani men, who are your kinsmen to stop harassing us so that we can produce rice in Nigeria for Nigerians. “You go and pack 5,000 sacks of rice in a pyramid and say you have achieved anything.

Those people are deceiving you.” Similarly, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, in his reaction, lamented what he termed the myriad of pains and sufferings the APCgovernmenthasserved the citizenry, coupled with the harsh economic situation. “It is doubtful if the initiators of the project did bother to appreciate the history of the early pyramids as being the product of a surplus in productivity and not just a jamboree rigged into place to score some shallow political points, for if they did they would have seen the absurdity of their timing.”

 

