Rice revolution as panacea to food inflation

By enlisting 4,489,786 farmers, who in turn cultivated 5,300,411 hectares of rice and other 20 commodities on Anchor Borrowers’ Programme platform, CBN may have located novel approach to breaking food inflation, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Food security is an all-important item of man, ranking next to security. No nation is secured in the real sense if its people, at all times, have no physical and economic access to sufficient, safe and nutritious food to meet their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life. Life and living are meaningless to man when food and means of accessing it are beyond his means. Nigeria is a richly blessed and endowed nation. The country is gifted in all aspects of food production with agriculture as its main stay for economic prosperity. The arable land is fertile for growing every food item.

Rice is one of the leading produce Nigeria’s arable land can sufficiently produce in abundance to cater for the teeming population with leftovers exported. Rice is a major staple food item in most homes. A 1991 World Bank report aptly states the importance of rice to Nigerians. The report noted that, at least, a third of the poorest urban households in Nigeria get 33 per cent of their cereal-based calories from rice. Rice is the country’s staple meal for events and celebrations, ranging from weddings to funerals to holidays. A stable and popular food item, conversely, its procurement should be cheap and easy to afford. Not so with rice.

It’s fast becoming a luxury food item in most Nigerian homes. While Nigeria is gifted with arable lands suitable for rice production, the country has sunk into an import pit. Substantial rice for consumption were imported from Thailand, Japan and other Asian rice producing nations that are less endowed with rice production capacity to Nigeria.

Paradigm shift

Nigeria was a major recipient of rice in million tonnes from across 10 worlds’ rice producers. Rice was being imported uncontrollably from China, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, Philippines and Brazil. Rice import was sustained from the nation’s scarce foreign exchange. Aside from the forex drain, job opportunities were unintendedly exported to rice exporting nations.

The scenario endured till 2014. The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic policy has agriculture as a cardinal focus, a policy being overseen by the Central Bank of Nigeria. To reverse rice misfortune and accord it its potential, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, in 2015, launched the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP). A well thought out programme that would turn fortunes of rice and rice farmers for better in the country was kicked in. The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme is an agricultural loan scheme designed to boost agricultural yields, halt large volumes of food importation and address negative trade balance.

The scheme has rice as one of the key food items to support. Seven years down the line of ABP, rice production story is changing. There has been import substitution for home grown rice. This is not to say that rice production in Nige-ria has attained its peak. Not yet there with the price still on the high side. CBN and experts are confident that price will tone down with time. It was seven years of ABP last week. The occasion for the unveiling of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) mega rice pyramids provided an opportunity to evaluate the programme and its impact. It had president Muhammadu Buhari as special guest of honor where Emefiele gave a seven-year scorecard of the scheme.

“The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme has catalysed the rural economy and has built a sustainable framework for financing small holder farmers in Nigeria. “The programme has developed an ecosystem among all nodes of the agricultural value chain and these linkages can be better optimised through synergy among all stakeholders. As at the end of December 2021, we have financed 4,489,786 farmers that cultivated 5,300,411 hectares across 21 commodities through 23 Participating Financial Institutions in the 36 States of the Federation and FCT.

“For example, Thailand alone exported 1.3 million metric tons of rice to.Nigeria in 2014. The ABP was launched in 2015 to curtail these.imports, and since then, we have seen incremental reductions in rice imports from Thailand. “By 2016, rice imports from Thailand had fallen.to only 58,000 metric tons. As of the end of 2021, they only exported.2,160 metric tons to Nigeria, thereby saving us foreign exchange and.helping preserve jobs in Nigeria. Beyond increasing our national.output from about 5.4 million metric tons in 2015 to over 9 million metric tons in 2021, we have also significantly improved the.productivity per hectare of the smallholder farmer from about 2.4.metric tons per ha in 2015 to between about five metric tonnes per ha in 2021.

“These expansions have not only made Nigeria the largest rice producer in Africa, but has also unlocked enormous private sector.investment in the rice value chain as the number of Integrated Rice Mills grew astronomically from 6 in 2015 to over 50 in 2021 with many more in various stages of completion. Today, Nigeria’s milled rice matches the foreign rice in quality.

“Taking a cue from our success in the rice value chain, we commenced the “Brown Revolution” last year as our mantra for the transformation of the wheat value chain in Nigeria. Wheat is the 3rd mostly consumed grain in Nigeria after maize and rice. It is estimated that we only produce about one per cent (63,000 mt) of the five to six million mt of wheat consumed annually in Nigeria. This enormous demand-supply gap is bridged with over $2 billion annual importation of wheat.

“As a result, wheat accounts for the second highest food import bill in Nigeria, thereby putting pressure on the nation’s foreign exchange reserves. We have concluded the first major wet season wheat farming in Plateau State and planted over 100,000 hectares of wheat across 15 states in the 2021 dry season. This strategic intervention will herald progressive reduction in our wheat import bills over the coming years. “We also established a Strategic maize reserve with the stock of maize submitted as loan repayment by our farmers.

This will provide a.buffer for price modulation for the poultry and feed mills nationwide. “A total of 241,656.76 MT was aggregated in the 2020 wet and dry seasons, out of which 217,218.53 MT has been disposed of to 18 millers and poultry farmers through the Poultry Association of Nigeria,” Emefiele said. The programme was able to stabilise the poultry and livestock sectors during the pandemic and saved the industry and consumers over N10 billion in raw material costs,” Emefiele told an elated president Buhari and host of state governors in attendance.

Breaking food inflation chain

Prices of rice and, by extension, other food items, are still relatively high, no doubt. Monthly inflation figures from the pool of National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed the rise in food items. Prices of all major food items were high in the past eight months of monthly inflation. And people have asked, why is rice and other foods still on high up in price despite CBN’s interventions? One major challenge confronting farmers is the festering security challenge; unceasing herders/ farmers clashes.

Farmers do not have a thoroughfare to their farm lands to harvest matured produce, or the opportunity to till new lands for cultivation. This remains a sore point freezing the gains. Provision of security is the exclusive duty of the fiscal authority not CBN.

The Federal Government has a dormant commodity exchange lying unutilised. As majority stakeholder of National Commodity Exchange (NCX), the bank has unveiled a strategic roadmap to revamp the Exchange. Commodity exchange is a key driver of economic growth. It ultimately leads to reduction in food items. To break the food inflation chain, and give farmers economic leverage, NCX is currently undergoing transformation. Emefiele lamented that previous efforts by the bank to contain spiral increase in food items via various funding interventions had been thwarted by commodity dealers and middlemen profiteers in the agriculture value chain. These people, Emefiele said, were responsible for creation of artificial scarcity of food items.

“We will not allow some selfseeking private exchange commodity to be holding agricultural products and be creating problems for prices because price stability is the cure mandate of CBN and we cannot shy away from the responsibility. Luckily, the CBN owns 60% of Nigeria commodity exchange and we take control of it and will run it the way commodity exchanges are supposed to be run in any part of the world. That is one way that we would work to stabilize prices in Nigeria,” he said. To restore NCX, it made provision for fund injection of N50 billion. Government halted its privatisation and empowered CBN to constitute a steering committee to.bring up moribund exchange to optimum operation. A new board headed by the Deputy Governor of CBN is in place to oversee affairs of NCX and a steering the management to drive day to day processes.

Food security achievable

Concerted efforts in the agriculture value chain by CBN are thrusting positive signals to cheer about. Rice production, one of the priority items of ABP, is being productive mass scale locally. Rice import has been drastically cut back. Commenting on rice prospects last week, National President, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, was optimistic of Nigeria exporting rice in a few years to come. “CBN financed a lot of farmers. In rice, which is my sector, the CBN finance has created about three million jobs, especially for farmers and suppliers. About five million jobs are provided every year through this financing,” he said.

Last line

The rice revolution started by CBN, if sustained and similar push extended to other food items, will force food prices down to acceptable level in no distant time.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...