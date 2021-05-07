Rice smuggling: RIPAN hits back at Senators’ directive to Customs

Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN) has described the directive by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition ordering Nigeria Customs Service to return seized foreign rice to the owners as economic crime and tacit endorsement of smuggling. RIPAN stated this yesterday in Abuja while supporting Customs, who con-fiscated the imported rice. Men of the service, last week, traced an unspecified number of bags of foreign rice to some shops in Ibadan, Oyo state and confiscated the items. This was as the body put the unit cost for a bag of rice at between N21, 500 and N19, 500, adding that whatever top up charges incurred emanated from middlemen, who add other costs. Addressing the media yesterday in Abuja, the Director- General of RIPAN, Andy Ekwelem, expressed dismay over the directive by the committee. “No economy can survive under this kind of circumstance. The major challenge that has confronted both private sector effort and various government investments in the rice sub-sector has been smuggling across the country’s porous borders.

