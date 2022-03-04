RiceAfrika.com wins WEF startup competition

Nigeria’s agritech startup, RiceAfrika.com, was announced with 16 other startups as a winners for the Circulars Accelerator Cohort 2022 by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in a globally live-streamed event from Davos Switzerland recently.

The Circulars Accelerator is an action-oriented, six-month accelerator programme for circular economy innovators. Members benefited from one on one mentorship along with workshops and coaching modules to support them in scaling their businesses. They also got access to the WEF UpLink platform and opportunities to engage with investors.

The 17 start-ups selected from nearly 400 applicants for a place in this year’s accelerator are among the most innovative startups making an impact in the world from 74 countries that participated in months of interviews, pitches, and a very thorough and exhaustive selection process. Over $32 million was raised by startups in the cohort of 2021 between January and June 2021. RiceAfrika.com uses technology to boost local rice and wheat production by improving the capacity of local rice and wheat farmers in Nigeria through the deployment of its IoT-enabled, eco-friendly harvester machines, precision farming solutions, and guaranteed off-take of produce at farmgate. Commenting on the recent feat, Technology Entrepreneur and Founder of RiceAfrika, Ibrahim Ahmadu, said: ‘’It is truly an honor for us to be selected, and be among these amazingly creative innovators in the cohort of 2022. “Even though these are early days for our humble objective of moving rural rice and wheat farmers in Nigeria from manual harvesting to mechanical, we are excited about this global recognition.’’

