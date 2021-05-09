Body & Soul

Rich Plug ready to drop new single ‘PutCall

Cyprus based Nigerian rapper, Iwunor Anselm Chibuzor known on the microphone as Rich Plug says he is ready to drop his new single, ‘PutCall’ come 20, May 2021.
“I’m dropping 20th May! My new single “PutCall” is a whole lots of vibe! Coming from the hood. Every single line on the new single comes deep from the experience of being a hood boy.”
Rich Plug also says his new desire is to collaborate with Wizkid and Burna Boy.
According to him:” It is my dream to collaborate with Wizkid and Burna Boy and I know I have what it takes. Wizkid and Burna Boy motivate me to be my best. I find peace, comfort and fun in their way of singing, they motivate me to do greater things and put in my best.”
The artiste who attended Trinity Secondary School in Onitsha Anambra State, Nigeria is currently studying for Bachelor in Business Administration in Cyprus. Asked the inspiration behind his groovy song, ‘Olu’, he said:”
Rich Plug also stated that inspite of the huge competition in the Nigerian music industry, he is here to stay,
“I am here to stay and write my name in gold. I believe i will get to the top. It’s just a matter of time. I am focused, talented and creative. I just want to be great for real, so I know I will have to put more effort into what I want. I don’t see anyone as competition

