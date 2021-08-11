Riches of the land: Jibrin preaches unity through art

Riches of the Land an art exhibition by Judah Jibrin was held recently at the Ogirikan Art Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The 21 paintings hanging on the walls of the exhibition venue sparkled as the artist’s signature style of painting brilliant colour bubbles, engaged art lovers that were present at the show.

The paintings are about the people in various activities involving work and happiness, all within the context of treasured cultural heritage. Jibrin uses art to fulfil parts of an artist’s duty of documenting and preserving for posterity the truths of the moments.

He has done this in a mesmerizingly powerful manner in this body of work. Jibrin’s paintings are usually spectacles of thousands of coloured bubbles. Sometimes the works resemble the rich batik or Ankara fabric patterns commonly worn across Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

The body of work is indeed a visual banquet laced with meanings.

Reading these works further, the centralizing theme of the show is the artist’s preoccupation with the idea of unity in diversity. The word unity is a buzzword among Nigerian politicians, “… but are we as united as we ought to be?” asks Jibrin.

The artist’s concept of unity through the instrumentality of his art comes when Nigeria’s unity is being challenged by ethnic tensions – with constituent nationalities pulling at the centre of the nation’s cherished unity.

Jibrin believes that “irrespective of our differences, we need to forge a common front as a people because there is a powerful currency in unity.”

The Kogi State born artist, in whose state capital-Lokoja, the river Niger and Benue (Nigeria’s main rivers) meet. The state, like Nigeria, is multi-ethnic and multi-religious, making it a melting pot of cultures. Kogi has therefore been described by many as a microcosm of Nigeria.

Jibrin also attended a Federal Government College with the motto Pro Unitate (for unity). Jibrin’s background has inspired him to create art that illuminates Nigeria’s culture by configuring ideas and beliefs within the conceptual boundary of Nigeria’s unity in diversity.

Culture has been a powerful capital in the artist’s artistic journey, inspiring him to become a believer in the bountiful beauty that can stem from the diversity of people. It is this that Jibrin has presented to his audience in this exhibition.

The Durbar series were some of the works showcased. Durbar is a royal celebration in northern Nigerian cities like Kano, Sokoto, Zazzau, Bauchi and Bida. It is a colourful event that celebrates the majestic power of the Emir (King). The splendour of these events captivates, while serving as an instrument to unify the people.

The artist depicts the Durbar in exciting colours – as the emir and his subjects alongside tourists are united in celebration. In another work titled “A City of Dreams and Stars,” Jibrin portrays the magnificence of Lagos as a city of dreams. Nigeria’s largest city welcomes people from all over Nigeria and abroad.

Formally an administrative capital of the country, the city has become a megacity with human and vehicular traffic, the high-rise buildings and the general hustle and bustle of the city; all suggest the vibrancy and aspirations that has fittingly made it a melting pot of culture.

The work titled “Igba-Nkwu” is Jibrin’s creative response to a journey he made to southeastern Nigeria to support a friend’s traditional marriage ceremony.

The ceremony involves the bride and groom – as well as their parents, and extended family members. Igba Nkwu is not only an event that most maidens and youth look forward to as a phase of life, but it is also a get-together opportunity for friends and family.

The artist captures the excitement, expectations and entertainment as families become the toast of unity. Jibrin also portrayed the Owambe lifestyle which is inspired by the lavish and flamboyant party often hosted by Nigerians, especially among Lagos social circles.

These parties are usually marked by a display of feasting, glitz and glamour, lots of food, music, dance and networking.

Such parties are usually thrown during birthdays, housewarmings, weddings and sometimes funerals. As young artists like Jibrin Judah keeps elucidating their visions of culture, unity and diversity, Nigeria’s culture will continue to gain currency globally.

