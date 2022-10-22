Rico Swavey, Da Grin: Why artistes, musicians must soft pedal

The demise of Big Brother Naija star, Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey, has brought to fore the need for Nigerian artistes, musicians and celebrities to soft pedal, while catching fun and moving from one location to another. Just like it happened to Olaitan Olanipekun Oladapo aka Dagrin on April 10, 2010, Rico Swavey died on his way from an outing penultimate week. The Tinsel star had been on life support after the road crash in which he suffered life threatening injury.

In sepa r a t e t w e e t s on their Twitter h a n – d l e s , both Alex and Tobi Bakare confirmed the death. Dagrin was involved in a ghastly car accident in front of Alakara Police Station, Mushin, Lagos some years ago. According to reports, his car; a Nissan Maxima, smashed into a stationary truck. Eight days after the accident, the rapper died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital; (LUTH), Idi Araba. Known for his famous style of infusing English and Yoruba into his rap lyrics, the singer died at 25. Observers believe that with the death of Rico Swavey and many other artistes and entertainers that have died via accident and probably reckless driving, time has come for the people who make others happy to value their lives.

A cross section of those who spoke with us, including Titilayo Iyanda, Banji Oyewunmi, Isaac John and Umar Muhammed urged the artistes to behave rationally when they go to parties or clubs to catch fun. While Iyanda believe that those, who caution others should caution themselves, Oyewunmi urged them to love life and be careful, adding that; “we have lost too many of them to reckless lifestyles, they should constantly review the way they live and make things better for themselves.”

On his part, John said that; “we have come to a stage that people have to be careful and mind what they eat, drink and where they go as life has no duplicate.” This was corroborated by Muhammed, who said that; “our artistes should live moderately. We still need them around us and we will surely miss Rico Swavey and numerous others that have gone to the world beyond.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...