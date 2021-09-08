News Top Stories

Rid N'West, N'Central of bandits, Buhari orders Service Chiefs

…Army to receive remaining Tucano jets next week, says Magashi

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Service Chiefs to intensify efforts in their crackdown on bandits in the North-west and North-central parts of the country.

 

The President gave the charge yesterday at a meeting in the Presidential Villa where he got updates on the security campaigns to rid the two regions of bandits. Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the Minister of Defence, Maj- Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), said they briefed the President about improvements, problems and other things associated with the insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

 

The minister, who disclosed that the Army would take delivery of the remaining six Tucano jets from the United States of America (US) by the end of next week, said happenings in Zamfara and the Northcentral states were beginning to worry the government and the security agencies.

 

He said: “We discussed the need for urgency in our dealing with the bandits. We believe they’re becoming a nuisance; killing people.

 

They are doing what they like; they make careless statements; they say what they think they should say in order to solicit the kind of audience they want from the society. “We believe that we have gone a long way in keeping this country together. If one looks back, prior to our coming, 2014, you’ll find that there’s a lot of improvement, but people are not seeing it anymore.

They believe probably we are incapable or there is something which we don’t know, but we are trying to find out why people are not appreciating the efforts of the government.”

 

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, in his comments said the security efforts launched in the South-east, Northeast and North-central and Zamfara states were yielding the desired results.

 

He, however, declined to tell when the security onslaught against ban dits in Zamfara State would end. Meanwhile, the new Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, also met with the President yesterday. He told newsmen that he was at the Villa to confer with Buhari on the reality on ground in his new office.

 

He told newsmen that he had begun to receive briefings from officials of the ministry disclosing that he would find out happenings in the GenCos, DisCos and the TCN in the course of the week and brief newsmen on his findings.

