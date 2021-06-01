Business

Ride hailing: Drivers flay poor returns on services

Posted on Author Anna Oboho Comment(0)

 

…threaten to down tools

 

Hike in commission paid by drivers to e-cab operators and cost of fuelling vehicles are beginning to take a toll on ride hailing business in the country even as the drivers are threatening to down tools if the situation remains unabated.

 

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that although they have complained in the past following series of unfavourable conditions under which they operate, recent developments coupled with inflation are seriously eating into their returns.

 

According to an operators of a popular ride hailing service, Bolt, rather than gaining from the service, they are recording losses.

 

They have accused Bolt of refusing to review fares to reflect the current economic hardship in the country. Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, an operator, Bolaji Hassan, said he had switched from Uber to join Bolt, when Bolt came on board with the understanding that their conditions would be more favourable to his earning power.

 

He regretted that he might have to switch back to Uber. He said: “I cannot continue because I am rather recording losses instead of income. “Things are very expensive in Nigeria but Bolt does not seem to see that.

 

“They even increased the commission drivers pay to them by five per cent, instead of 15 per cent, we now pay 20 per cent. But there is no corresponding increment in fares. “In addition to this, they keep giving promos to their clients and the promos are deducted from our earnings.

 

“Fuel is sold for N165/litre and any repairs on my car does not cost me less than N5000. All these, I have to take from my earnings and at the end of the day, I discover that I am not earning enough to cover expenses.

 

“So I have decided that if things don’t improve, I will abandon them and switch to another platform.”

 

Recall that Uber and Bolt drivers had, in April, embarked on a one week strike to protest non-review of prices charged by the ride hailing companies in Nigeria.

 

The aggrieved operators had made a request through the Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Asssociation, seeking a review of the pricing and a reduction of the commission per ride from 15 per cent to ten per cent.

 

Speaking on a phone in interview with our correspondent, another driver, Sunday Ibok, said Uber had complied with the demands and reviewed its prices upwards but that Bolt had refuseed to do so and had instead, increased commission to 20 per cent.

 

“There is even a N24,000 annual levy from the Lagos State government that drivers have to pay. Uber made this levy optional but Bolt made it compulsory.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Facebook: We took down 1.3bn fake accounts in Oct-Dec

Posted on Author Reporter

  Facebook Inc said on Monday it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December and that it had over 35,000 people working on tackling misinformation on its platform. The company also removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation, it said […]
Business Top Stories

JUST IN: Sept inflation rate hits 13.71%, highest since Oct 2016

Posted on Author Reporter

  The consumer price index which measures inflation increased by 13.71 percent year-on-year in September 2020. This is 0.49 percent points higher than the rate recorded in August 2020-13.22 percent. According to the September  CPI/Inflation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.48 percent […]
Business

SEC partners NITDA on data protection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, has restated its preparedness to collaborate with the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, in a bid to foster safe conduct of transactions and usage of personal data in the Nigerian capital market.     DG of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, stated this during a webinar on Nigerian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica