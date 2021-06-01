Ride hailing: Drivers flay poor returns on services

…threaten to down tools

Hike in commission paid by drivers to e-cab operators and cost of fuelling vehicles are beginning to take a toll on ride hailing business in the country even as the drivers are threatening to down tools if the situation remains unabated.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that although they have complained in the past following series of unfavourable conditions under which they operate, recent developments coupled with inflation are seriously eating into their returns.

According to an operators of a popular ride hailing service, Bolt, rather than gaining from the service, they are recording losses.

They have accused Bolt of refusing to review fares to reflect the current economic hardship in the country. Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, an operator, Bolaji Hassan, said he had switched from Uber to join Bolt, when Bolt came on board with the understanding that their conditions would be more favourable to his earning power.

He regretted that he might have to switch back to Uber. He said: “I cannot continue because I am rather recording losses instead of income. “Things are very expensive in Nigeria but Bolt does not seem to see that.

“They even increased the commission drivers pay to them by five per cent, instead of 15 per cent, we now pay 20 per cent. But there is no corresponding increment in fares. “In addition to this, they keep giving promos to their clients and the promos are deducted from our earnings.

“Fuel is sold for N165/litre and any repairs on my car does not cost me less than N5000. All these, I have to take from my earnings and at the end of the day, I discover that I am not earning enough to cover expenses.

“So I have decided that if things don’t improve, I will abandon them and switch to another platform.”

Recall that Uber and Bolt drivers had, in April, embarked on a one week strike to protest non-review of prices charged by the ride hailing companies in Nigeria.

The aggrieved operators had made a request through the Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Asssociation, seeking a review of the pricing and a reduction of the commission per ride from 15 per cent to ten per cent.

Speaking on a phone in interview with our correspondent, another driver, Sunday Ibok, said Uber had complied with the demands and reviewed its prices upwards but that Bolt had refuseed to do so and had instead, increased commission to 20 per cent.

“There is even a N24,000 annual levy from the Lagos State government that drivers have to pay. Uber made this levy optional but Bolt made it compulsory.

