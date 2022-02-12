Rig 2023 election, wait for consequences –Ogievie

Prince Tony Eweka, is the chief priest and custodian of Ogievie Temple based in the ancient city of Benin in Edo State. Ogievie 1, as he is popularly called by visitors across the globe who go there to find solutions to problems told Saturday Telegraph in an interview that 2023 General Elections will be bloody for those that want to rig against the wish of the people.

What is Ogievie Temple all about, we understand a lot of mystery is happening here, and why do people refer to this place as the greatest temple in the world?

Thank you so very much for that interesting question. You see I’m the chosen Chief Priest and custodian of Ogievie 1 temple, the best temple in the world. I can’t explain the kind of mystery that happens here. This is the home of all the ancestors, princes and princesses across the globe. A lot of things happen here that is beyond human explanation. All dead kings, and queens across the world appear here to hold meetings and give me messages for the world. In fact people need to come and see for themselves. It is not magic, what is happening here is real.

You said there is a mystery pond at the centre of your living room how did you discover it?

I wake up one night about 2am and saw my house covered with heavy dew as if my house was built on top of the ocean. I was even scared to speak, immediately I heard a voice saying Ogievie! Ogievie! Ogievie! ‘we are your ancestral fathers and mothers across the world, this is our home.’ Immediately the voice disappeared, when I went to my sitting room I saw water gushing out from centre of the room, the water was as cold as ice. Ever since the waster has been used by me to bless and heal people of different diseases.

You have predicted so many things that came to pass, do you do it for money or it’s just a natural gift?

For the past 20 years, Ogievie had predicted so many things that had to do with Nigeria as a nation that came to pass. I showed the world and Nigerians the letter written by the ancestors to me in 2019, when Ogievie predicted that Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is the one they have chosen to be president but that people would manipulate it. Last week again, they wrote another letter affirming that no power can stop him in 2023. They have told me to issue warnings to greedy Nigerian politicians and the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to desist from any attempt to thwart and manipulate or rig Tambuwal out in the 2023 presidential polls, that if they do, disaster awaits them.

What can you say is responsible for the problems in Nigeria?

The adverse effect of disobedience is devastating. A situation where people bury the truth because of greed, this is what they get in return. Ogievie has once again picked the Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Tambuwal, as the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 just the way he was chosen to win the 2019 polls before greedy Nigerian politicians turned the whole process upside down. Our political leaders have offended Almighty God, have offended nature and humanity, have also offended the gods of our land. We are where we are presently because of open show of disobedience, that is the major cause of the of problems. Innocent blood of the citizens has been wasted, the blood of those people are crying for vengeance. This time around the Ogievie has sent me a message to Nigerians that whoever tries to rig, manipulate or deny the people their choice of candidate in the 2023 presidential election, that the consequences will be too much for such person or group of persons. Again people who are against the peace, unity and continuity of Nigeria will be destroyed before 2023. In 2016 some top government functionaries in Edo state visited Ogievie to know who will become the next governor after Adams Oshiomhole, I don’t want to mention their names. As messenger of Ogievie, I told them that Comrade Oshiomhole will not handle over power to them, that the next governor of Edo State will be coming from Lagos and that the person is unknown. They were angry with me for telling them the truth. But at the end what I told them came to pass. I rejected their bag of money because Ogievie didn’t send me to collect money from them. I don’t take one kobo from people, I do what Ogievie asks me to do.

Do you see Nigeria overcoming the present challenges of insecurity in the land?

It would be very difficult to overcome, because of the calibre of persons involved. Our leaders know them, if they want to fight them they can, but be aware that the worst is yet to come. I’m not a politician and I can never be one, I stand for the truth. 2023 General Elections will be tough, but anyone that want to change the wish of the people will definitely pay for it. I have not met Tambuwal before, he is not from Edo State I’m only delivering the message of Ogievie 1, If they want to go against it I wish them good luck.

