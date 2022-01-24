RIG Nation Stages Warri Kingdom Miracle Crusade

Famous Prophet Tomi Arayomi, founder of RIG Nation, has extended invitation for all to experience gasp-inducing miracles in healing, breakthrough, and more. More importantly, the suave cleric has assured the greatest aim is for children of God in Warri and its environs to come and encounter Jesus, the King of all kings face to face.

According to Arayomi; “There’s a move of God sweeping across the earth like never before. There’s a yearning for the sons of God to reach the poor, the sick, the broken, the needy and the likes. The kingdom of God has come to Warri Kingdom and gospel of Jesus will be preached, not with flowery words but backed by the Spirit of God by the demonstration of power.”

The power-packed crusade holds at 4pm West African Time on the 31st January, 2022 at the Palace Grounds, Ugbori, Warri and the theme for the spiritual session is sourced from Luke 1:37; “For with God, nothing will be impossible.”

