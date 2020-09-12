News Top Stories

…rigging allegation, baseless –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the rigging allegation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next weekend’s Edo governorship election was false. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, had accused INEC National Commissioner, Mustapha Lecky, of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig the election holding.

But Lecky, who is Chairman, Planning, Monitoring and Strategy Committee (PMSC) of INEC, said the allegation was figment of the imagination of the party’s spokesperson. He stated that it was not unexpected of such allegations “on the eve of a major election” when “political parties will spew out all manner of things about people.” Lecky said: “I am not contesting, I am not campaigning and I do not belong to any political party.

Probably that is what political parties are used to because I am not a member. “Clearly, this is just a figment of his wide imagination. It is not true, it is not possible and I don’t know why he will link with me with APC. “I am not a card carrying member and I have never been. I don’t vote, I don’t exercise any franchise. If you look at it critically you will know that some things don’t make sense, but not unexpected at this time of a major election.” He recalled that some INEC commissioners had also been accused at different times without any fact to prove such, but assured of the credibility of the Edo election.

Ologbondiyan on Thursday, alleged that Lecky was working with APC to manipulate electoral officers for Edo election, including changing the list of ad hoc staff recruited by INEC and collecting names from the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the former National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to work for the party.

